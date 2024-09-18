Helen Skelton’s wide-leg jeans, tan leather jacket and comfy trainers are the perfect casual alternative to trousers, coats and boots
Helen Skelton has proved that we can still enjoy our denim jeans and trainers in colder weather - and her leather jacket is so chic
Helen Skelton’s wide-leg jeans, tan leather jacket and comfy trainers are the perfect transitional alternative to trousers, coats and boots.
Whilst we might now be dreaming of cosy evenings beside warming fires, we can still enjoy wearing some of the lighter items in our autumn capsule wardrobe before the weather turns this cold. Layering pieces come into their own at this time of year and there’s nothing quite like the simple combination of jeans, a jacket and trainers to ease you into the chillier days. We all have our favourite pair of jeans and when we’re not sure how to give them an autumnal twist, who do we turn to but the ever-stylish Helen Skelton. The BBC Morning Live star worked with fashion consultant Gok Wan and JD Williams and earlier this year checked out the brand's new collection.
Although she was viewing their spring collection, the changeable weather in spring and autumn often means that the pieces we loved wearing in one season work seamlessly for the other. This is certainly the case with Helen’s wide-leg jeans and cool tan leather jacket that she wore in the photo shared on Instagram that day.
Recreate Helen Skelton's Outfit
This leather jacket is a slightly different style compared to Helen's, but the rich tan colour and more tailored silhouette are beautiful. If you want to put your own twist on her outfit then this is a great alternative and is made from 100% leather, with a stand-up collar and two side pockets. Pop on with jeans and a jumper or over a midi dress for an evening out.
These are such comfy jeans and they come in a range of different washes, though we especially love this light blue pair. They have a high-rise waist and are crafted from stretch denim, with handy pockets. They'd look gorgeous with a jumper tucked in and a pair of boots in colder weather, or with trainers on milder autumn days.
Veja trainers are hugely popular - not least with the Princess of Wales - and these ones have the versatility of white trainers with the beautiful metallic details. They're subtle and the trainers have a leather upper and rubber sole, with a cushioned footbed. Whether or not you want to wear them with a leather jacket and jeans, these are so handy to have in your collection.
Helen Skelton isn’t often seen wearing jeans when she’s on air filming BBC Morning Live, but outside of this role she loves a bit of denim. This pair of jeans were light wash, with a high rise fit that is very flattering if you want to accentuate your waist. Wide-leg silhouettes are so popular right now, both for jeans and trousers, and it’s sometimes tricky to try new designs after finding the best jeans for your body type, but this style is well worth it.
Both the light blue hue and design of Helen’s wide-leg jeans gave her outfit a casual feel, as did the long hems which draped over her trainers. She then added a tan-toned leather jacket to this relaxed yet polished outfit. This piece looks like it could be the Anthology Leather Biker jacket which is still available to buy in several sizes from JD Williams and is down to £117 from £195.
The tan colour instantly lifts the colour palette of her outfit and it would work so well with the shades that are on-trend for this autumn, including burgundy and olive green, which Helen also loves to wear. It’s something a little bit different to the traditional black leather jacket and is just as wearable and easy to style. Throw on a jacket like Helen’s with everything from a knitted dress and knee high boots to jeans and a warm jumper and you’ll feel that bit edgier and more chic.
The TV star draped a charcoal grey knitted jumper over her shoulders and weaved it under the collar of her leather jacket which gave it the appearance of a scarf. The contrast in textures between the smooth leather and soft jumper was a stunning detail and Helen finished off her outfit with a pair of classic white trainers that you can just see under her jeans.
Comfy and simple, trainers often get overlooked in favour of boots when the weather gets colder but during this transitional time between seasons they’re still a brilliant option. Helen’s outfit was spring-ready, but the cosy casualness would be perfect for autumn too and has reminded us that we don’t need to be wearing only wool jumpers and thick coats quite yet.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
