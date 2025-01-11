Looking for the perfect going out outfit? Helen Skelton’s sparkling jeans, pink shirt and heels blend is the ultimate elevated casual look

Helen Skelton has nailed the elevated casual look that after-work drinks, weekend lunch dates and laid-back birthday parties demand with her blend of embellished jeans, an oversized pink shirt and neutral-toned heels.

We love the neutral tones and muted colours that dominate winter capsule wardrobes, with the understated and sophisticated shades working beautifully to compliment the cool, winter weather - but sometimes a pop of bright colour is just what we need to combat the dreary days this season brings.

And Helen Skelton has showed us the perfect way to add that hit of fun into our going out outfits this winter, while still making sure that we're keeping warm and comfortable in the cold. With a staple pair of wide-leg jeans making up the base of her outfit, it's the denim's fun sparkling embellishments and bright pink shirt that elevate her casual look. Finishing off the outfit with a matching pink manicure and pedicure, which peeped out of her open-toe heels, the outfit formula is one we're going to be relying on until spring comes around and we can break out the mini dresses without fear of the chill.

Shop Helen's Going Out Look

Helen's Exact Jeans By Anthropologie Embellished Wide-Leg Jeans £148 at Anthropologie Helen's Anthropologie jeans are a real statement piece that balance party wear with an elevated casual style perfectly. They feel wearable with their washed denim hue, comfortable wide leg silhouette and simple high-waisted design, with the sparse embellishments adding just the right amount of sparkle. Fushsia Pink Oversized Long Sleeve 100% Cotton Shirt £25 at Next Made from 100% cotton, this Next shirt is a great piece to wear all year round, with the breathable and soft fabric making it a great summertime staple while the colour and versatile design open up endless layering opportunities in cooler months - and of course it also brings a bright pop of cheery colour to your winter outfits. New Look Wide Fit Cream Patent Block Heel Sandals £29.99 at New Look A pair of nude heels are a staple in any wardrobe no matter the season, with a strappy sandal style like this New Look pair working brilliantly alongside party-ready mini dresses, wedding guest-worthy maxi styles and also with more laid-back going out blends of jeans and blazers. Mint Velvet Double Rectangle Link Chain Bracelet £29 at John Lewis With a striking and bold double rectangle link chain made of a chunky metal, this simple bracelet is an easy piece to add to any outfit and will give it an immediate hit of shining interest. Warehouse Denim All Over Hotfix Straight Leg High Waisted Jean £69 at Debenhams Offering all the comfort and versatility of classic straight leg denim jeans, this pair bring a dazzling twist with their sparkling embellishments that catch the eye and dance in the light. If you want a super dazzling look, there's a matching Warehouse Denim Waistcoat that pairs with the style for a super striking party look. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer, Fashionista £16.50 at John Lewis A muted, nude-adjacent pink manicure is a lovely way to introduce some subtle colour into any outfit. This Nailberry shade is stunning, with reviewers saying the formula is resilient, long lasting, and doesn't chip.

It can be a struggle to know what to wear for casual evening outings, whether you're heading to a dinner with friends or a cinema date, with the balance between casual and dressed-up being a hard one to find. But Helen's elevated jeans and shirt blend has given us the ultimate outfit formula for these occasions and we'll be sticking to it from now on!

Her Anthropologie jeans are a staple party piece. The washed black denim tone is so versatile and easy-to-style, with the high waist and wide leg silhouette being both comfortable and flattering while also being bang on trend and oh-so stylish too. That's not even mentioning the striking sparkle embellishments that are scattered down the leg! The sparse spacing between the diamantés creates an elegant and sophisticated look, with just a dash of sparkle elevating the denim into a party-worthy must-have that's going to keep you warm no matter how cold it gets.

While Helen styled her jeans with a pair of versatile nude heels to get that party-ready look, a different choice of shoe can easily make this outfit feel far more casual and appropriate for day-to-day wear - because, let's be honest, if we're going to splash out on a pair of £148 jeans, we want to get our moneys worth by wearing them as much as possible.

A pair of chunky winter boots, complimented by a flattering winter coat and oversized scarf or bobble hat, makes the jeans perfect for a shopping trip or lunch date on freezing days. Or some leather ballet flats, a chunky knit and pair of sparkling stud earrings can give a softer, cosier look. Pairing the jeans with all-black accessories for a monochrome outfit is another subtle, understated way to style them, with the sparkling studs drawing attention and adding interest to the one-toned look.

And, of course, there's Helen's elevated casual style to replicate too. Her bright pink shirt is a beacon in the dark winter weather, with the oversized style and cotton-like fabric feeling effortlessly put-together. The crisp collar and smart button-up style is offset by the rolled-up sleeves and relaxed fit, with Helen tucking it into her jeans for a waist-defining element that gives a flattering finish to the oversized fit and the wide leg of her jeans.

A selection of gold jewellery finished off her outfit, including a chunky chain-link bracelet and matching necklace as well as a thick, structural golden ring. But while the jewellery was striking, it was a more subtle accessory that caught our eye; her pink mani-pedi.

On both her nails and toes, Helen had painted a gorgeous swipe of muted pink polish. The neutral-adjacent pink tone is a stunning winter colour that feels rich, warm and sophisticated. Plus, it goes with everything, making it a versatile shade that'll see you into spring with ease.