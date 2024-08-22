Helen Skelton's olive green satin skirt, cosy knit and Chelsea boots delivered style and comfort - it’s the perfect transitional outfit

Helen Skelton delivered style and comfort with her satin skirt, white knit and classic Chelsea boots in 2023 and it’s still the perfect transitional outfit.

With the return of grey weather in the UK many of us might have found ourselves stepping up our plans for our autumn capsule wardrobe. Coats, cosy knits and boots are going to become our most reached-for staples over the next few months but the transition between late summer and autumn can be tricky to dress for. Enter Helen Skelton, who’s been giving us plenty of outfit inspiration this summer but who also has impeccable transitional style too. In September last year she took to Instagram to share a series of snaps and clips from filming Channel 5’s On the Farm and the first look we saw from her was a winning autumnal combination of a short sleeved knit, satin skirt and boots.

We got another glimpse of this outfit in the video and we’re not surprised she kicked it off with this. The skirt was a sumptuous olive green shade and fell to an elegant midi length, with a beautiful sheen to it from the satin material.

Recreate Helen Skelton's Outfit

Mint Velvet Wool Blend Knit £69 at Mint Velvet Also available in black, this cream wool blend knit has short cap sleeves and a ribbed turtleneck. Wear with your favourite blue jeans and trainers for an off-duty look or style with a satin skirt like Helen Skelton's to elevate it even more. Nobody's Child Satin Skirt £49 at Nobody's Child This gorgeous green satin skirt is such a wearable addition to your wardrobe and can be worn with a T-shirt in summer and a jumper in colder weather. The sheen of the fabric is beautiful and it has an elasticated waist and slight flare at the hem. M&S Leather Chelsea Boots £65 at M&S It doesn't come much more classic than a Chelsea boot. These have a rounded toe and elasticated sides which ensure they're easy to pull on and off. The block heel is comfortable and they have M&S's Insolia Flex® technology which works to improve your foot's natural rotational movement.

We have a feeling it might be a version of this £49.99 Nobody’s Child skirt, but either way this is a brilliant piece to recreate Helen’s look. Satin skirts are a great all-rounder to have in your wardrobe as you can easily dress them down with your best white trainers, but they work equally well for events and rival some of the best wedding guest dresses around.

Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes that a satin skirt is such a worthwhile investment for this time of year.

"If there's a slinky satin midi skirt-shaped hole in your wardrobe, it's time to do something about it. It's a year-round staple that you can wear when the sun is shining with sandals and a white T-shirt, but you can keep things cosy in autumn with a chunky knit and boots," she said. "An olive green colour like Helen's style is a really refreshing alternative to classic black, and will work really well with beige hues."

Helen’s choice of a rich, earthy green colour is also especially stunning for autumn and added an element of contrast into her outfit when worn with her cosy white jumper. Jumpers are a failsafe for colder weather but sometimes we don’t want maximum cosiness as the start of autumn can often be mild. This is when sleeveless or short sleeved knits come into their own and Helen’s was so neutral and classic, with its cable knit pattern and roll neck.

The TV star finished off her On the Farm look with a pair of chunky black Chelsea boots with a practical cleated sole and elasticated panels on the sides. These looked comfy and functional as well as stylish, and they added an edge to Helen’s outfit.

On a colder day if she wanted to have more of her legs covered in warm material she could switch these out for knee high boots, but these boots were perfect for this transitional autumnal outfit.

This combination of a satin skirt, knit and boots is a uniform that can easily be adapted for late summer, autumn and even into winter. Satin skirts are a go-to in Helen’s wardrobe and she wore a vibrant fuchsia pink skirt with a matching shirt and court shoe heels in March on BBC Morning Live. We also love this one and we’re tempted to style a satin skirt with so many top options this autumn.