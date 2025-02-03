Want a casual boot with more wow factor? Helen Skelton’s khaki Chelsea boots are just that

If you want a casual boot that has more wow factor then Helen Skelton has proved that Chelsea boots are well worth considering.

Blending comfort and style is often easier said than done and as much as we love the classic flat ankle boots in our winter capsule wardrobe, sometimes we want a design that makes us feel a little more put-together. That doesn’t mean reaching for heeled boots every time as Helen Skelton has just proved that Chelsea boots tick those boxes too. They’re a great casual boot that still looks very chic and she wore a pair of khaki green ones from Norwegian brand BRGN for a weekend trip with her daughter this month.

The Countryfile star shared a few snapshots on Instagram of her outing to a National Trust property and her boots immediately caught our attention. They had a chunkier black sole and rose above Helen’s ankles, creating a streamlined silhouette.

Recreate Helen Skelton's Outfit

Mango Collarless Shearling Jacket £120 at ASOS With a similar off-duty feel to Helen's collarless borg jacket, this one from Mango is perfect for milder days or when spring finally arrives. It's got a contrasting trim running along the edge for a touch of contrast, buttons down the front and a regular fit that's great for layering knitwear underneath. Seasalt Cornwall Tapered Trousers £65.95 at M&S Crafted from breathable cotton, these earthy green tapered trousers can be dressed up with heeled boots or down with trainers or chunky Chelsea boots like Helen's. They fall to an ankle grazer length and fasten with a neat button and zip. TOMS Olive Green Rowan Boot Was £135, Now £108 at TOMS Also available in a range of other neutral tones, these green leather water resistant Chelsea boots are stunning. They have a streamlined design with a cleated sole and practical elasticated sides. Slip on with everything from trousers and jeans to tights and a jumper dress.

Shop More Chelsea Boots

M&S Chelsea Flatform Boots £35 at M&S These chocolate brown Chelsea boots are affordable and easy to style with so many outfits as they're slightly shorter. They have a low flatform heel and M&S's Insolia Flex® technology and they also come in black. & Other Stories Chelsea Boots £175 at & Other Stories Made from panels of smooth leather and set on chunky lug soles, these green Chelsea boots are easy to pull on and off thanks to the tabs at the cuffs and elasticated sides. Tuck in leggings or skinny jeans or drape trousers over like Helen did for a chic everyday outfit. H&M Classic Black Chelsea Boots £27.99 at H&M Simple but stunning, these affordable Chelsea boots can take you from day to night and have satin linings and insoles. The elastic gores in the sides are practical and the neutral colour would pair so well with everything from a monochrome look to vibrant colours.

If you are wary of ankle boots finishing too low down - both for warmth and style preferences - then something taller like this is perfect and helps to give a leg elongating effect. Helen Skelton’s Chelsea boots are crafted from leather and have a waterproof and breathable membrane. We wouldn’t expect anything less from the queen of practical style but the overall design and colour made these far chicer than even the best wellies.

The €299 BRGN Chelsea Boots come in a range of colours but hers appear to be the Rosin Dark Green. Many people will naturally gravitate more towards neutral boots as they are the most versatile, but an earthy green like khaki or olive is muted enough to not pose too much of a style challenge.

Utilitarian tones like this are one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 and they’re great when you want to add a splash of colour to an outfit in an understated way. Helen also owns Chelsea boots in a soft sand colour which is beautiful, as well as a black pair.

Helen leaned into the green and wore a pair of khaki ankle grazer trousers which she draped over the top of her boots. For a more dressed-up look you can easily tuck in leggings, tights and streamlined trousers into Chelsea boots and the elasticated side panels make this very easy.

That’s part of the beauty of Chelsea boots as they are comfortable and can be slipped on or off quickly, but they feel more fashion-forward with their shape and elasticated panels than a plain pair of black or brown boots. You can elevate them or wear them more casually and they come in so many different heel heights too.

The BRGN boots were sturdy but cool for Helen’s day out and the broadcaster tucked a classic cream roll neck jumper into her trousers. Over the top she wore a (sadly out of stock) M&S borg collarless jacket in a beige tone with black buckles.

We love the textural contrast this brought to her outfit and it kept to the pared-back colour palette of her boots, trousers and jumper. If the weather is colder we’d add a puffer, but on milder February days or as, dare we say, spring approaches, something like Helen Skelton’s outfit is a brilliant casual and comfortable choice that still looks stylish.