Spring florals aren’t ground-breaking but Helen Skelton’s floral and leopard print dress certainly is - and we’re snapping it up

Helen Skelton’s floral and leopard print dress is a fun new take on the spring floral trend that makes an elegant statement.

Florals almost don’t require a mention as one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 as this spring print is something that never fails to have a resurgence this time of year. It’s a classic for a reason, but if you’re looking for a new way to style or wear florals then look no further than Helen Skelton for inspiration. The BBC Morning Live host combined florals and leopard print together in one outfit with her £70 Next dress on the show on 17th March and it might already be in our basket…

We were given a glimpse of this outfit on social media with a photo shared by Helen, her co-host Gethin Jones and journalist and co-founder of Colour Your Streets Emma Barnett. Helen’s dress has a crew neckline and flowy short sleeves and has a unique silhouette with a draped bodice, fitted waist and flared skirt with godets giving it extra volume.

A post shared by emmabarnett (@emmabarnett) A photo posted by on

Shop Helen Skelton's Spring Dress

Exact Match Next Floral and Leopard Print Dress £70 at Next Helen Skelton's floral and leopard print dress is the perfect spring outfit - all you need is a pair of suede boots or ballet flats and a jacket and you're good to go. It has a crew neckline, puffed short sleeves and ruching on the skirt, with a more fitted bodice. Phase Eight Suede Bow Shoes £109 at Phase Eight Helen Skelton wore her dress with a pair of hot pink court shoe heels and these are a lovely alternative that will see you through everything from family parties to spring weddings. They're made from suede, with a classic stiletto heel and a satin bow detail. Oliver Bonas Hammered Hoops £36 at Oliver Bonas Simple gold hoops are a staple in so many people's jewellery collections, including Helen's, and this affordable pair has a hammered texture. They're gold-plated and this design also comes in sterling silver if you prefer cool-toned metals.

Shop More Florals and Leopard Print

Love & Roses Animal Floral Top £40 at Next For a more subtle way to add floral and leopard print to an outfit, why not try this stunning blouse? The neutral brown animal pattern blends into pink watercolour-esque flowers for a feminine feel. It has a crew neckline, blouson sleeves and contrast piping. Ro&Zo Animal Print Midaxi Dress £159 at M&S This has the leopard print pattern and the blossom pink tones we often associate with florals. We'd style it with white or metallic accessories and the midaxi length and short puff sleeves make this feel so elegant. Nobody's Child Ditsy Floral Dress £69 at Nobody's Child Not everyone will be a big fan of blending floral and leopard prints together in a single item, but this floral dress is a pretty piece that you can wear with animal print accessories instead. It would also look amazing with raffia shoes and bag for a beachy feel.

The flower pattern runs all over the dress and features everything from passion flowers to peonies. The mix of pastel and vibrant shades and different floral designs conjure up an image of a country garden in spring and although you might think it would be too much to throw animal print into the mix too, we love it.

The godet sections in the skirt of Helen’s dress feature a micro leopard print and the neutral brown and camel tones are a lovely contrast against the colourful flowers. Many of us will already have a leopard print piece - or several - in our spring capsule wardrobe as it’s been a huge trend in recent years. However, you might never have tried styling it with other patterns before.

It’s easy for this to become overwhelming but an item like Helen’s dress is a lovely way to mix these two patterns together. The leopard print sections are minimal and this is a good approach to take if you’re print clashing. If a floral and leopard item isn’t for you, then why not consider wearing your favourite floral dress with a pair of leopard print shoes or a bag?

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Accessories are an easy way to switch up your look and dabble in trends without investing in them too much and without them taking over your entire outfit. Alternatively, a pastel animal print dress, skirt or top incorporates the tones we often associate with floral prints to give a similarly feminine and elegant effect.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Helen Skelton wore her Next dress with a pair of candy pink court shoe heels that we’ve seen her wear before with a red midi dress back in May last year. The timelessness of the court shoe design balanced out the vivid hue and the pink tied in with some of the flowers on her dress. The BBC Morning Live star finished off her ensemble with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings and wore her blonde hair in soft waves.