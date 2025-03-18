Spring florals aren’t ground-breaking but Helen Skelton’s floral and leopard print dress certainly is - and we’re snapping it up
Helen Skelton has switched up this signature spring style with a touch of animal print and these patterns are made for each other
Helen Skelton’s floral and leopard print dress is a fun new take on the spring floral trend that makes an elegant statement.
Florals almost don’t require a mention as one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 as this spring print is something that never fails to have a resurgence this time of year. It’s a classic for a reason, but if you’re looking for a new way to style or wear florals then look no further than Helen Skelton for inspiration. The BBC Morning Live host combined florals and leopard print together in one outfit with her £70 Next dress on the show on 17th March and it might already be in our basket…
We were given a glimpse of this outfit on social media with a photo shared by Helen, her co-host Gethin Jones and journalist and co-founder of Colour Your Streets Emma Barnett. Helen’s dress has a crew neckline and flowy short sleeves and has a unique silhouette with a draped bodice, fitted waist and flared skirt with godets giving it extra volume.
A post shared by emmabarnett (@emmabarnett)
A photo posted by on
Shop Helen Skelton's Spring Dress
Exact Match
Helen Skelton's floral and leopard print dress is the perfect spring outfit - all you need is a pair of suede boots or ballet flats and a jacket and you're good to go. It has a crew neckline, puffed short sleeves and ruching on the skirt, with a more fitted bodice.
Helen Skelton wore her dress with a pair of hot pink court shoe heels and these are a lovely alternative that will see you through everything from family parties to spring weddings. They're made from suede, with a classic stiletto heel and a satin bow detail.
Shop More Florals and Leopard Print
For a more subtle way to add floral and leopard print to an outfit, why not try this stunning blouse? The neutral brown animal pattern blends into pink watercolour-esque flowers for a feminine feel. It has a crew neckline, blouson sleeves and contrast piping.
This has the leopard print pattern and the blossom pink tones we often associate with florals. We'd style it with white or metallic accessories and the midaxi length and short puff sleeves make this feel so elegant.
The flower pattern runs all over the dress and features everything from passion flowers to peonies. The mix of pastel and vibrant shades and different floral designs conjure up an image of a country garden in spring and although you might think it would be too much to throw animal print into the mix too, we love it.
The godet sections in the skirt of Helen’s dress feature a micro leopard print and the neutral brown and camel tones are a lovely contrast against the colourful flowers. Many of us will already have a leopard print piece - or several - in our spring capsule wardrobe as it’s been a huge trend in recent years. However, you might never have tried styling it with other patterns before.
It’s easy for this to become overwhelming but an item like Helen’s dress is a lovely way to mix these two patterns together. The leopard print sections are minimal and this is a good approach to take if you’re print clashing. If a floral and leopard item isn’t for you, then why not consider wearing your favourite floral dress with a pair of leopard print shoes or a bag?
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
Accessories are an easy way to switch up your look and dabble in trends without investing in them too much and without them taking over your entire outfit. Alternatively, a pastel animal print dress, skirt or top incorporates the tones we often associate with floral prints to give a similarly feminine and elegant effect.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Helen Skelton wore her Next dress with a pair of candy pink court shoe heels that we’ve seen her wear before with a red midi dress back in May last year. The timelessness of the court shoe design balanced out the vivid hue and the pink tied in with some of the flowers on her dress. The BBC Morning Live star finished off her ensemble with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings and wore her blonde hair in soft waves.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
This 6-step dumbbell workout makes life easy in the gym - and it's all you need to get stronger
A gym dumbbell workout is a simple but effective way to get stronger and boost your balance and stability in one spot
By Grace Walsh Published
-
How was Adolescence filmed? The details behind the incredible one shot drama
Netflix's Adolescence has got viewers talking about the unusual and impressive way it was shot
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
I've never worn a bra quite like this: the Fantasie Fusion Leisure bra combines comfort and fit like no other
The modern design is perfect for at-home wear
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Nicole Kidman just made this lesser known skirt style our top pick for spring
Her simple black midi skirt and white shirt combination got a much-needed updated with the unique silhouette
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Shania Twain's all-over khaki look was a lesson in muted tonal dressing - and her epic knee highs were a showstopper
Remember when Shania stunned in rich khaki and a pair of striking knee high boots last year?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Alex Jones just showed us how to simply wrap up in style with an elegant khaki Zara coat and flared jeans
The TV presenter looked warm, comfy and chic while antique fair shopping
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Need swimsuit inspiration? Clodagh McKenna's turquoise one piece screams sun, sea, sand and chic
The bright and bold colour brings a fun flair to her classic swimsuit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Holly Willoughby’s dark floral dress and edgy studded styling is so chic for spring evenings
Her studded belt and combat boots are the perfect accessories
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
My favourite Zara sandals are back again for spring/summer - only this time they're available in white
It might still be too chilly for sandals yet, but trust me these will be sold out soon
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Toni Collette's impeccable style proved a white maxi dress with black knee boots are hard to beat
The Australian actress provides some much-needed chilly spring weather outfit inspiration
By Caroline Parr Published