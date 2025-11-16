Helen Skelton demonstrates how to make denim shirts work for all occasions in this vintage-inspired design
Her easy outfit formula is elevates denim for smart casual occasions
Smart casual style is one of the most confusing dress codes to decipher, but as invitations for festive parties begin to roll in, Helen Skelton is on hand to show us just how easily we can execute this style
Presenting BBC Morning Live, she styled our favourite casual wear staple, a denim shirt, and turned it into an elevated party-ready piece by teaming it with a pair of bright green tailored trousers and beige, pointed-toe pumps.
With structured shoulders and a tie neck, the shirt takes classic button-ups and elevates them tenfold into the ideal style to wear for any smart-casual occasion. The darker shade of denim also works to give the look a more sophisticated edge, with contrasting silver-toned buttons only enhancing the look. There’s really nothing not to love about her outfit formula, and we’ll be copying it all season.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
Shop Denim Shirts
With a similar tie neckline and deep cuffs to Helen's denim shirt, this Mint Velvet design is a great piece to get her look with. The contrast stitching and curved hemline create an elevated style that can solve those smart casual outfit idea dilemmas.
Style Denim Shirts Like Helen
Opting for bright green trousers introduced a focal point to Helen’s outfit for a fashion-forward aesthetic. Proving that bright colours are a great addition to an autumn capsule wardrobe.
By pairing her trousers with a grounding denim shirt, as well as with a pair of neutral heels, the green colour feels a lot less daunting to wear and perks up the gloomier evenings.
We might lean towards darker colours in the dreary autumn season, but Helen knows how to brighten up our days with bold tones. And we’ll take on any lesson that extends the versatility of go-to staples like our favourite denim shirts.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.