Helen Skelton's charcoal gym leggings with sleek matching zip-up and gold earrings just reminded us that activewear can be a little glam
Helen is a pro at blending sporty and stylish
Helen Skelton's blend of charcoal grey leggings, a matching zip-up gym top and chunky gold earrings has made us realise workout looks can be a little glam, too.
When it comes to workout leggings and gym tops, it can be easy to rely on old favourites that offer practicality and nothing more - but Helen Skelton has reminded us that looking chic in gym wear can actually be done with ease.
Taking to Instagram to share a snapshot beside Dan Walker, Helen can be seen posing in a pair of roller skates while donning a seriously stylish combination of charcoal grey activewear - along with a pair of chunky gold earrings.
Shop Stylish Gym Leggings
If you need durable seams and a slightly cropped fit in a pair of leggings, this pair from Amazon could be your new favourite. In a timeless charcoal grey colourway, they're an affordable way to replicate Helen's activewear look.
Another bargain Amazon buy, these leggings boast animal print in a way that's still subtle and stylish. Perfect for teaming with your favourite white trainers for a cool statement gym look.
Shop Sporty Zip-Ups
For those looking to recreate Helen's outfit, this top from Amazon has an almost identical silhouette. Designed with heavy-duty seams along the bust, this running zip-up is both durable and ultra-flattering.
Coming in a slightly cooler-toned grey, this zip top is perfect for anyone looking to get outdoors this summer. Not only does it have a heavy-duty zip down the centre, it also has moisture-wicking material to keep you comfortable as you break a sweat.
Ditching loose-fitting joggers, Helen opted for her super sleek leggings in the flattering charcoal grey hue. Keeping things coordinated, her zip-up running top created a cohesive look that looked chic from head-to-toe. While roller skates and knee pads were the order of the day for Helen, we can just imagine how cool she'd look in a pair of sporty trainers or running shoes.
Ready for her day at work, Helen also layered a light grey t-shirt underneath her dark charcoal zip, adding dimension and practicality to the look.
And while Helen nailed sporty-chic in the matching two-piece, we couldn't help but notice that she didn't ditch her favourite jewellery trend for the active day.
Chunky gold earrings have become a signature part of Helen's style and we've seen her wear them on countless occasions - and we love that this look was no different.
The statement earrings allowed for some of Helen's glamorous and always-put-together fashion sense to peep through - and proved that a simple pop of sparkle can instantly level up an outfit made up of activewear.
