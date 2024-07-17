Helen Skelton's charcoal gym leggings with sleek matching zip-up and gold earrings just reminded us that activewear can be a little glam

Helen Skelton's blend of charcoal grey leggings, a matching zip-up gym top and chunky gold earrings has made us realise workout looks can be a little glam, too.

When it comes to workout leggings and gym tops, it can be easy to rely on old favourites that offer practicality and nothing more - but Helen Skelton has reminded us that looking chic in gym wear can actually be done with ease.

Taking to Instagram to share a snapshot beside Dan Walker, Helen can be seen posing in a pair of roller skates while donning a seriously stylish combination of charcoal grey activewear - along with a pair of chunky gold earrings.

A post shared by Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) A photo posted by on

Shop Stylish Gym Leggings

JOYSPELS Women's Gym Legging £15.19 on Amazon If you need durable seams and a slightly cropped fit in a pair of leggings, this pair from Amazon could be your new favourite. In a timeless charcoal grey colourway, they're an affordable way to replicate Helen's activewear look. Leovqn High Waist Gym Leggings £10.42 on Amazon Another bargain Amazon buy, these leggings boast animal print in a way that's still subtle and stylish. Perfect for teaming with your favourite white trainers for a cool statement gym look. OVRUNS High Waist Gym Leggings £16.99 on Amazon If having pockets in your gym leggings is an essential you look for when choosing a pair, we think you'll be a fan of this Amazon pick. Boasting sleek side pockets, these make it easy to head out for a workout with your hands free.

Shop Sporty Zip-Ups

QUEENIEKE Womens Sports Jacket £38.99 on Amazon For those looking to recreate Helen's outfit, this top from Amazon has an almost identical silhouette. Designed with heavy-duty seams along the bust, this running zip-up is both durable and ultra-flattering. Ieccp Womens Long Sleeve Gym Top £20.14 on Amazon Coming in a slightly cooler-toned grey, this zip top is perfect for anyone looking to get outdoors this summer. Not only does it have a heavy-duty zip down the centre, it also has moisture-wicking material to keep you comfortable as you break a sweat. MAGCOMSEN Women's 1/4 Zip Shirt £21.98 on Amazon For those who are planning to get away this summer, this running shirt comes with added sun protection. Made from fabric designed to protect your skin whilst running, this top is a must for staying protected in the sunshine.

Ditching loose-fitting joggers, Helen opted for her super sleek leggings in the flattering charcoal grey hue. Keeping things coordinated, her zip-up running top created a cohesive look that looked chic from head-to-toe. While roller skates and knee pads were the order of the day for Helen, we can just imagine how cool she'd look in a pair of sporty trainers or running shoes.

Ready for her day at work, Helen also layered a light grey t-shirt underneath her dark charcoal zip, adding dimension and practicality to the look.

And while Helen nailed sporty-chic in the matching two-piece, we couldn't help but notice that she didn't ditch her favourite jewellery trend for the active day.

Chunky gold earrings have become a signature part of Helen's style and we've seen her wear them on countless occasions - and we love that this look was no different.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The statement earrings allowed for some of Helen's glamorous and always-put-together fashion sense to peep through - and proved that a simple pop of sparkle can instantly level up an outfit made up of activewear.