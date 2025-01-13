Helen George’s sleek all-black outfit with glittering necklace is the most glamorous way to dress up leggings
Call the Midwife star Helen George has showcased how to dress up a casual everyday outfit with some spectacular jewellery
Call the Midwife’s Helen George wore a sleek all-black outfit with the most sensational statement necklace and showed how to dress up leggings.
It’s easy to get bored of reaching for the same warm jumpers and jeans in our winter capsule wardrobe and there are times where all we want to do is be comfy but feel a little more elevated. We have to remind ourselves that accessories can make a massive difference and Call the Midwife star Helen George showed how a statement necklace can dress up a timeless pair of black leggings, a top and boots. The actor shared a sneak peek of her trying on some jewellery at Tiffany & Co on Instagram, describing this moment as "dreamy dress-up".
Whilst the Tiffany price-tag is incredibly up-there, that doesn’t stop us being inspired by the way Helen styled her sleek all-black outfit with the gem-encrusted necklace. The actor wore plain black leggings with a streamlined fit that looked like they were likely high-waisted too.
Recreate Helen George's All-Black Outfit
Simple but effective, this ribbed tank top is great as a layering piece underneath shirts, cardigans and jumpers or for wearing on its own. It has a square neckline and would pair easily with plain black leggings like Helen George's.
Everyone should have a pair of comfy black leggings in their collection and these elasticated, high-waisted ones come in four lengths. They have a streamlined silhouette, ankle-grazer length and have subtle darts at the waistband for extra shaping.
Tuck your leggings into black knee high boots for a sleek finish that will dress up your casual-wear. These ones are crafted from soft suede and have a stretchy side zip and sturdy block heel. The M&S Insolia® technology redistributes weight from the balls of your feet for comfort.
Shop Sparkling Statement Necklaces
If you want to invest in a shimmering statement necklace that you can bring out for every special occasion to add glamour to an outfit then look no further than this. It's made with a string of Swarovski Zirconia stones with a rhodium plated setting.
This pretty embellished necklace is an affordable way to try out some statement jewellery with your go-to occasionwear or day-to-day outfits. It's made from silver tone metal and has a scalloped fan shape that drapes so elegantly.
Helen’s black vest top was draped over the top of the waistband, giving a relaxed, comfy feel to her outfit. It featured a gorgeous square neckline which is a beautiful shape for framing your décolletage - and your necklaces too. The straps were thick which made it seem slightly more sophisticated and polished as a top than a classic spaghetti strap tank.
The Call the Midwife star kept to the all-black colour palette with her footwear too and tucked her leggings into a pair of knee high boots. These appeared to be made from leather or faux leather and were a little roomier at the top, providing plenty of space for the leggings.
This is the kind of simple everyday outfit - perhaps with the addition of one of our best cashmere jumpers layered over the top - that we often want to wear on these chilly January days.
Sometimes leggings and a black top can seem too much of an "at-home" outfit but we think it works so well for daytime outings and can be elevated easily to make it a little more put-together.
Helen George tried on some magnificent pieces by Tiffany & Co and her necklace was our favourite. It was jewel-encrusted and looked to have leaf or floral motifs joined together to form the chain necklace. Something with a design this bold isn’t going to be everyone’s cup of tea and isn’t a day-to-day item.
However, a slightly more subtle and affordable statement necklace is a lovely way to finish off a versatile all-black outfit like Helen’s. There are so many options out there featuring crystal embellishments of various sizes or chain links to give a more eye-catching effect. Even a plain chunky chain necklace in silver or gold would add a glamorous edge.
Alternatively, if statement necklaces aren’t for you then why not consider a pair of earrings or a bracelet instead? Especially when worn with a one-colour outfit, jewellery has such an impact and over the Christmas period Helen George wore another all-black look - this time with dazzling drop earrings. Sharing a glimpse of it in a post on 28th December, she appeared in a black mini dress with shining earrings that echoed the embellishments on her heels.
