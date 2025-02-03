Not sure how you feel about flares? Heidi Klum makes a strong case for switching up your skinny jeans
She elevated her flattering flares with a silk shirt and tan accessories back in 2014
If you're looking for new ways to elevate your day-to-day denim looks, Heidi Klum's fit and flare jeans, silky blue shirt, and peep-toe heels offers a simple yet effective outfit formula that truly works.
The perfect office attire, weekend outfit, and even something suitable for special occasions, this effortless combination is one we're desperate to recreate. Heidi's 2014 look, demonstrates exactly how to luxe up your daily denim outfits transforming them into something glamorous yet wearable.
From figuring out how to style your favourite barrel leg jeans to knowing what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, we could all use some notes on how to take day-to-day denim outfits to the next level, and Heidi's simple choice of a silky blue blouse and platform heels is not only super chic but also very easy to recreate.
Shop Similar Flared Jeans
The mid-rise design of these jeans balances out the flared legs. These jeans have a classic '70s-inspired feel about them that would pair brilliantly with platform heels, chunky trainers or wedged sandals.
With a slightly longer length these jeans are perfect for dressing up on the weekends with kitten heels or platforms. For an elevated edge simply style with a silky blouse tucked in, a leather belt and add a sleek tailored blazer on top.
Shop Heidi's Outfit
This luxurious light blue satin blouse can be styled so many ways, from tucking into your favourite denim jeans to pairing with wide leg tailored trousers and a sleek blazer the options are endless.
Made from the best full-grain leather this slouchy tote bag is an investment piece you won't regret. It features a spacious design which will fit all of your daily essentials in and you can even personalise the strap with your initials.
Here exact silk blouse is from Olatz and is a Piped Pajama Top and she finishes off the look with a classic Hermes Birkin bag in tan, some large thin hoop earrings and round sunglasses.
Although a very simple outfit, there is something effortlessly glamorous about pairing light blue flared denim jeans with a silk shirt. The contrast between laid-back denim and the luxurious silky fabric creates the perfect balance between dressed-up yet appropriate for almost anything.
The added platform heels really steal the show, however if you don't fancy choosing heels a white chunky platform trainer will do the trick instead, giving you extra height without any discomfort.
