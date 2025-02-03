Not sure how you feel about flares? Heidi Klum makes a strong case for switching up your skinny jeans

If you're looking for new ways to elevate your day-to-day denim looks, Heidi Klum's fit and flare jeans, silky blue shirt, and peep-toe heels offers a simple yet effective outfit formula that truly works.

The perfect office attire, weekend outfit, and even something suitable for special occasions, this effortless combination is one we're desperate to recreate. Heidi's 2014 look, demonstrates exactly how to luxe up your daily denim outfits transforming them into something glamorous yet wearable.

From figuring out how to style your favourite barrel leg jeans to knowing what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, we could all use some notes on how to take day-to-day denim outfits to the next level, and Heidi's simple choice of a silky blue blouse and platform heels is not only super chic but also very easy to recreate.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here exact silk blouse is from Olatz and is a Piped Pajama Top and she finishes off the look with a classic Hermes Birkin bag in tan, some large thin hoop earrings and round sunglasses.

Although a very simple outfit, there is something effortlessly glamorous about pairing light blue flared denim jeans with a silk shirt. The contrast between laid-back denim and the luxurious silky fabric creates the perfect balance between dressed-up yet appropriate for almost anything.

The added platform heels really steal the show, however if you don't fancy choosing heels a white chunky platform trainer will do the trick instead, giving you extra height without any discomfort.