Hannah Waddingham's tweed jacket is by a Royal Family favourite - here's where to buy it
Boucle blazers are a big trend for 2024
How does Hannah Waddingham do it all? From hosting the Olivier Awards and the Eurovision Song Contest to telling off photographers on the red carpet for asking her to show her legs, she really is a force to be reckoned with.
A power suit feels like a natural fit for her, then, and we are loving the way she's put a fresh twist on a traditional tweed skirt suit. The Ted Lasso star, 49, wore a very Chanel-esque jacket and matching skirt whilst in Spain this week, and it's by one of our favourite British clothing brands, The Fold. The pink colour and collarless cut makes this jacket a really statement piece, plus the peplum frill waist highlights her enviable hourglass figure.
If you're not familiar with this brand, how about a list of its famous fans as an introduction? The Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice, Pippa Middleton, Helen Mirren, Olivia Colman and Holly Willoughby is certainly an impressive following.
A photo posted by thefoldlondon on
Tailoring is something of a forte for The Fold, and Hannah teamed the £495 Burlington jacket with the £295 Colville skirt. The really good news is that you can get 25% off both pieces on the website for a limited time if you fancy treating yourself to some tweed.
If you're only going to invest in one key piece, a tweed blazer is a spring capsule wardrobe essential that you can team with blue jeans and your best white trainers during this tricky transition between seasons. Pink is a particularly playful way to lean into the trend too.
With the help of stylist James Yardley, Hannah is really impressing us with her style credentials lately, wearing labels like Self-Portrait and The Vampire's Wife - both of which are Royal Family favourites too.
But if The Fold is a bit more than you were hoping to spend, we've hit the high street to find some more Barbie pink boucle blazers to help you channel your inner Hannah.
Shop Hannah's look for less
RRP: £70 | River Island is really on a roll right now, from chic round neck waistcoats to Cult Gaia-inspired shell clutch bags and on-trend denim. This jacket looks much more expensive thanks to its eye-catching buttons, and it's ideal if you want a boxier fit.
RRP: £29 (was £59) | A boucle jacket mixed with a cardigan? We're already sold! This is available in baby blue or pink, plus it's currently reduced by more than 50%. There's a reason boucle textures come back season after season.
RRP: £75 | If a skirt suit is right up your street, La Redoute has got you covered. The mini to match this jacket is just £44, and it's got pockets! The double breasted buttons are a nice touch, and this is guaranteed to work hard in your wardrobe for years to come.
