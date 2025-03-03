I exclusively wear gold, but Halle Berry's mirrored Oscars gown just made me switch to team silver

Her Oscars looks are always iconic - this one was made from 7,000 crystals

Halle Berry at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Academy Awards is surely the most glamorous night of the year, so standing out from the crowd of beautiful gowns on the red carpet can be tough.

When you think of iconic Oscars looks, Halle Berry's 2002 dress has to be on the list, but I believe she managed to top that last night. She wore a strapless silver dress, which was reportedly covered in 7,000 angular crystals to give a broken mirror effect. It's a custom made design by American clothing brand Christian Siriano, who said on Instagram: "I have wanted to dress this woman for the Oscars my entire career!"

In the battle between gold and silver, I'm normally on team gold, but this jaw-dropping moment has really made me think twice. Halle looks utterly radiant, and the silver jewellery only adds to the overall effect. Her sleek flicked-out hair and simple, glowy make-up allows the dress to do all the talking, and the sheer panels down the leg help create an hourglass effect.

Halle Berry attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop silver sequins

Sequin Fishtail Halterneck Maxi Dress
Karen Millen Sequin Fishtail Halterneck Maxi Dress

If you've got an event worthy of full-on sequins, this maxi dress will knock everyone's socks off. It's pure old school Hollywood glamour.

Tie-detail strappy dress
H&M Tie Detail Strappy Dress

A slightly more wearable take on the trend, this sequin slip dress would work with a knit layered over the top to play with textures. Who says sequins are only for Christmas?

Mango Silver Sequin Skirt
Mango Silver Sequin Skirt

A skirt is a really easy way to incorporate sequins into your spring capsule wardrobe. Wear this skirt with a chic white shirt or t-shirt for a dinner date.

58-year-old Halle was styled by Lindsay Flores, who added Pomellato jewellery. Queen Latifah and Whoopi Goldberg also chose Christian Siriano gowns on the big night - what an amazing line-up of stars!

Shop silver jewellery

Pandora Me Medium-Link Chain Bracelet
Pandora Me Medium-Link Chain Bracelet

Pandora's silver jewellery is second to none if you ask me. This chain link bracelet is the place to start updating your collection for 2025.

Pavé Cubic Zirconia Chubby Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom Pavé Cubic Zirconia Chubby Hoop Earrings

These earrings are a great match for Halle's - which are no doubt diamond! Don't be afraid of mixing gold and silver when it comes to jewellery.

Pavé Cuban Chain Ring
Pandora Pavé Cuban Chain Ring

This honestly looks like it should have an extra zero on the end of the price. It's such a chic take on the chain trend and will stack beautifully with other rings in your jewellery box.

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith is also a fan of this look. She said: "wearing an all-silver look is certainly a bold move but Halle perfectly pulls this off, so if you're in doubt go all out I say! And if you usually lean into gold tones, this look is proof that going outside your comfort zone pays off."

Winner for best actress, Halle Berry, backstage at the 74th Annual Academy Awards, at The Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, 2002

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halle is an Oscars veteran, and is pictured above just after winning Best Actress back in 2002, wearing an Elie Saab dress that she recently repeated.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

