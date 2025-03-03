I exclusively wear gold, but Halle Berry's mirrored Oscars gown just made me switch to team silver

The Academy Awards is surely the most glamorous night of the year, so standing out from the crowd of beautiful gowns on the red carpet can be tough.

When you think of iconic Oscars looks, Halle Berry's 2002 dress has to be on the list, but I believe she managed to top that last night. She wore a strapless silver dress, which was reportedly covered in 7,000 angular crystals to give a broken mirror effect. It's a custom made design by American clothing brand Christian Siriano, who said on Instagram: "I have wanted to dress this woman for the Oscars my entire career!"

In the battle between gold and silver, I'm normally on team gold, but this jaw-dropping moment has really made me think twice. Halle looks utterly radiant, and the silver jewellery only adds to the overall effect. Her sleek flicked-out hair and simple, glowy make-up allows the dress to do all the talking, and the sheer panels down the leg help create an hourglass effect.

58-year-old Halle was styled by Lindsay Flores, who added Pomellato jewellery. Queen Latifah and Whoopi Goldberg also chose Christian Siriano gowns on the big night - what an amazing line-up of stars!

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith is also a fan of this look. She said: "wearing an all-silver look is certainly a bold move but Halle perfectly pulls this off, so if you're in doubt go all out I say! And if you usually lean into gold tones, this look is proof that going outside your comfort zone pays off."

Halle is an Oscars veteran, and is pictured above just after winning Best Actress back in 2002, wearing an Elie Saab dress that she recently repeated.