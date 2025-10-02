Autumn style isn't complete without a pair of luxe knee-high boots. This high street pair remind me of this standout Gucci design

Not all of the designer styles we’ve seen on the runway this year make for the most wearable autumn/winter fashion trends of 2025, but there are plenty of high-end, luxury pieces that we’d love to incorporate into our autumn outfit ideas – although cost can scupper our style plans.

Just look at the sleek patent leather women's boot with slim horsebit by Gucci for example. Seriously chic, the knee-high silhouette, and patent burgundy finish is quite the show stopper, helping them to tap into both the latest colour and autumn/winter shoe trends 2025. But with a £1,750 price tag, we've been hunting for some more budget-friendly alternatives.

Enter H&M’s knee-high boots in burgundy. With the same riding boot silhouette, asymmetrical cut at the knee, and glossy burgundy finish, they’re a great alternative to the designer style. Missing the chain detail that completes the luxe look? Woman&home’s fashion editor Rivkie Baum suggests adding an anklet to the lookalikes to more accurately echo Gucci's design.

Shop H&M's Gucci Lookalike Boots

Shop More Burgundy Knee Highs

River Island Red Faux Leather High Leg Boots £56 / $126 at River Island If it's the horse bit detail you love about Gucci's knee-high boots, this River Island pair might be just what you're looking for. Echoing the luxe design but at a fraction of the cost, it's a style steal. Anthropologie Maeve Buckle-Strap Riding Boots £180 / $220 at Anthropologie With a thin sole and short block heel, this pair of red-toned leather knee-highs makes a great alternative to the Gucci boots, especially thanks to the buckle detail. Dune London Tova Knee High Leather Boots £199 / $280 at Dune London Sleek, sophisticated, and so easy to style, these knee-highs from Dune London are made from premium leather offering longevity.

Although nothing can quite match the luxurious materials and glossy leather of the Gucci design, complete with the instantly recognisable horse bit, I was impressed by how well the high street has emulated this runway-ready design.

From the sleek, rounded toes to the slim soles and small block heels, we've even found designs that feature the modern asymmetric cut at the knee to add further detail and flair to the look.

Of course, there are obvious differences too. The Gucci pair is made from leather, with the classic green and red Gucci colours adorning the pull tab for a subtle but high-end finishing touch. You’ve also got the gold-toned hardware hugging the back of the ankle, which creates a striking detail against the burgundy.

In comparison, the H&M boots are made from faux leather with a patent coating and have a rubber sole in place of Gucci’s leather one. They also do not have the Gucci colouring at the pull tab or the hardware detail, though this latter point is easily rectified with a bit of fashion DIY. Simply take a gold-toned anklet and secure it around the lookalike boots where this detail should be. For a saving of more than £1,500, we're happy to get a little crafty.