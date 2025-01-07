Your 2025 wardrobe all planned out - Gwyneth Paltrow shares an outfit for every month of the year
Shop these essential staples to enter the New Year in style
Gwyneth Paltrow's recent social media post featuring 12 outfits for each month of the year offers styling insights for starting the New Year afresh.
For those of us that are entering 2025 with the intention of being our 'best dressed selves,' it's worth noting down the core components that make up Gwyneth's 2024 outfits. Featuring striped knitwear pieces, a variety of jean styles and colours (including a tomato red wide leg pair!), Mary Janes, trainers, and lots of bare feet, there is a certain quality to all of these looks that I desperately want to recreate—especially with my winter capsule wardrobe in mind.
So, how do you curate an understated, effortless quality that's also super chic? The answer is simple—well, sort of—the key is to invest in quality staples that you can mix and match endlessly. There is nothing particularly bold or outlandish about any of her wardrobe pieces, yet each one of her outfits feels special, on-trend and extremely stylish.
A photo posted by on
Shop Gwyneth's Trousers
In a vibrant red shade these jeans are a brilliant staple for livening up your current jean collection. Wear all year round, from the winter months to the warmer days ahead.
A light wash jean with a stylish cropped ankle and barrel leg silhouette. These will work with almost anything, from your best white trainers to sleek kitten heels.
In a light bright white colour and a flattering cut these are a wardrobe must have, and are by far some of the best wide leg jeans on the high street.
Shop Gwyneth's Jumper & Outerwear
Another cold-weather essential has to be a cosy piece of knitwear. Team this striped cotton jumper with some fabulous wide leg jeans and your favourite leather boots.
Now in the sale this chunky piece of knitwear is made of a wool-blend that is certain to keep you warm. The cropped silhouette makes it perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans, skirts or tailored trousers.
This shearling lined design is bound to sell out fast. Layer over your best wool jumper, some tapered denim jeans and add your favourite boots.
Shop Gwyneth's Footwear
Who can resist the temptation of a pair of Mary Janes? Especially ones that are handmade with the finest details. They feature an elegant corduroy material and simple buckle embellishments.
Veja's are some of the most comfortable trainers available, and this unique design makes them even more desirable. These will become your footwear go-to.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on these outfits saying, "What Gwyneth Paltrow does really well is a carefully curated, luxury capsule wardrobe - and these 12 outfits prove it. Jeans, stripes and cosy knitwear are all pieces that will never date, which makes investing that little bit more money than you normally might make sense. I particularly love her red jeans, which are much-needed to add a pop of colour to grey January days!".
She often wears jeans as a base-layer, however, this collection of outfits proves that denim can be extremely varied and versatile. She chooses bold colours, trending cuts, including barrel leg jeans, wide and high-waisted styles which complement her figure and that work well with a variety of footwear.
