Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple were totally twinning in matching Gucci outfits in the Hamptons this weekend

Gucci girls! The Goop founder and actress was giving major twin vibes with her daughter, Apple, this weekend while hosting a party in the Hamptons. See the adorable pics below.

Gwyneth Paltrow undoubtedly has incredible style - and her adept sense of style is only further enhanced when you realize she totally bestowed it onto her lookalike daughter, Apple.

Over the weekend, the Paltrow ladies hosted a party at their Hamptons house in Amagansett in collaboration with Gucci, and the mother-daughter duo was 100% giving twinning energy.

"GG for @goop and @gucci at last nights garden party at home in Amagansett in celebration of summer and our new peptide serum with @juliusfewmd," Gwyneth captioned her Instagram post, which featured a carousel of images commemorating the event.

Gwyneth's images from the event were undeniably chic, but folks can't get over how uncanny the resemblance is between Apple and her mom.

"Apple looks just like you in the paintings Francesco Clemente did for Great Expectations!" one fan commented under her post.

Another pointed out that the first of the pictures, including a shot of Apple, Gwyneth, and Gwyneth's mom and A-list actress Blythe Danner, all look incredibly similar - and, of course, gorgeous.

"First photo so beautiful, 3 generations 🙏🏼" another fan said.

Gwyneth's stunning Gucci two-piece set stood out among the crowd, featuring a chic summery print of the Gucci emblem in red, white, and navy blue. She also wore a pair of insanely chic platform white sandals.

Apple, whose Instagram account is private, sported a strapless black dress, pairing it with a chic pair of black Mary Jane style heels for the ultimate LBD look.

This isn't the first time Gwyneth has publicly posted pictures of her family, however - she often posts photos of her two kids, Apple and her son Moses, 17.

A few months ago, Gwyneth posted a photo of Apple for her 19th birthday, exclaiming how she loves her daughter so "deeply and wholly."

"I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation. To behold you as a 19 year old woman fills my heart with almost unbearable love, pride and meaning!" she captioned the birthday post for Apple.

She posted something similar for Moses' 17th birthday, who fans say looks the spitting image of his father and Gwyneth's ex-husband, Chris Martin - who also just so happens to be the frontman of popular band Coldplay.

"You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine!" Gwyneth said of her son.