Gillian Anderson's canary yellow A-line dress is giving us the urge to add a sunny pop of colour to every September outfit
We love taking style tips from Gillian - and her sunny yellow dress is so dreamy
Let's face it, there's probably nothing Gillian Anderson doesn't look good in. So if there's anyone to convince us to add the challenging shade of canary yellow to our wardrobes, it's her.
We think it's safe to say that the one hue most of us tend to stay away from in our wardrobes is yellow. Not only does its vibrancy make it challenging to style, but it is known as a shade that can wash certain complexions out if you're not careful. But Gillian Anderson's latest look has proven that it's a true all-rounder shade that can complement fair and deep skin tones alike.
Acid brights are a huge fashion colour trend for 2024, but they're certainly intimidating to introduce to your outfit rotation if you're used to minimalist hues. But when styled in a casual way, they can make a soft statement that will rake in the compliments - just take a look at Gillian's comments section.
A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)
A photo posted by on
Shop Sunny Yellow Dresses
We love the fitted top and full A-line skirt style of Gillian's dress and this Free People piece has a very similar look. Although it has a summery feel, it can easily be worn with a chunky jumper to give the appearance of a skirt for a pop of colour that isn't too out of place.
Every capsule wardrobe needs at least one statement dress and this stretchy style is both comfortable and chic. With a similar silhouette to Gillian's but with a little more shoulder coverage, it's a beautiful all-rounder purchase that will suit every skin tone.
There's no going wrong with a soft yellow when you want a subtle hit of colour. It is a pricier purchase, but this dress is made with virgin wool that will keep you cosy throughout autumn - and it's a perfect warm, buttery shade that will look right at home amongst other seasonal colours.
Although we're at the end of summer and it's time for our autumn capsule wardrobes to take charge, there is still time for dresses yet. Style yours with a pair of boots and a light cardigan for transitional days, or layer with tights and a wool coat when the chill sets in. You can even layer with a turtleneck to get maximum wear out of the piece in the depths of winter.
Yellow, though typically associated with sunny weather, is actually a gorgeous autumnal shade. Oranges and reds tend to take centre stage around this time, but there's no reason a yellow can't be worn on rotation during the next few months. It works beautifully with neutral accessories and will add some colour back into upcoming dreary days.
Gillian dressed hers down with some oversized glasses and a relaxed ponytail, both of which work to make the refined silhouette and bold colour choice of her dress feel more wearable for everyday. We're using her simple styling trick to get the last juice out of our summer dresses before temperatures truly drop.
