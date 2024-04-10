Gillian Anderson gives us sleepwear inspiration showing luxe piped pyjamas during a refreshingly candid video

Gillian Anderson shared a relatable post with fans while wearing her PJs

Gillian Anderson has shared a candid video of herself relaxing after a gruelling press tour schedule - and has inadvertently given us some sleepwear inspiration at the same time. 

The actor, who is currently in the spotlight for her starring role in Netflix's Scoop as Emily Maitlis, shared a message with followers, directly telling the camera, "Don't judge me. Yes, I'm in my f*****g pyjamas. Shut up. 

"And I still have makeup on even though it's six o'clock in the morning. F**k you. I'm done with this press round of Scoop and thank you for joining me. I hope you like it. That's all I have to say."

Gillian captioned the video, simply, 'Shut up. Thanks for joining me.'

We can just catch a glimpse of Gillian's deep blue silky pyjamas with hot pink piping. Piped pyjamas are a classic sleepwear fashion trend - an elegant look that we'd guess the always-stylish actor might opt for. If you want any more nightwear or underwear inspiration, our round-up of the best bras and best pyjamas are full of ideas. 

Gillian's followers were quick to bestow compliments after her refreshingly honest video, with one writing, 'Nah but it's not possible this woman is magnificent even in pyjamas.'

While another commented, 'Just sitting down to watch Scoop! Also, I will never judge you for being in your jammies when you're exhausted (and accomplished!!). As long as you promise to never judge me for being in jammies 24/7.'

And a third wrote, 'You are glorious Gillian!! No matter what time of day, state of makeup or if you’re in your PJs.. doesn’t matter, you are GLORIOUS!!!'

Fancy emulating the look yourself? We've rounded up some stylish piped pyjamas on the high street to suit all budgets. And if you really want to go for the luxe sleepwear look, team yours with a silk Drowsy sleep mask to complete your nightwear ensemble. 

Shop piped pyjamas

Whistles Contrast Piping Cotton Pyjamas
Whistles Contrast Piping Cotton Pyjamas

These hot red and pink PJs are perfect for spring and ooze effortless style for the bedroom. 

Pyjama shirt and bottoms
H&M Pyjama Shirt and Bottoms

Simple and classic, this monochrome set from H&M is super affordable at just £27.99

The Nap Co Relaxed-Fit Satin Pyjamas
The Nap Co Relaxed-Fit Satin Pyjamas

These silky PJs from The Nap Co are as luxe as they come, with a sumptuous satin finish.

La Redoute Cotton Chambray Grandad Pyjamas
La Redoute Cotton Chambray Grandad Pyjamas

This chic pyjamas from La Redoute will keep you cool in the summer months with lightweight cotton. 

CityComfort Womens Pyjamas
CityComfort Womens Pyjamas

These Amazon fashion pyjamas are a steal at just £14.99, available in four different colour options. 

Drowsy Midnight Blue Silk Sleep Mask
Drowsy Midnight Blue Silk Sleep Mask

Shoppers rave about this Mulberry silk eye mask which blocks out sound and light for a better night's sleep.

Lauren Hughes
Lauren Hughes

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.

