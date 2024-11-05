Gillian Anderson’s denim maxi dress is the versatile and oh-so stylish staple you need in your wardrobe

We're shopping high-street alternatives for Gillian Anderson’s stunning denim maxi dress after the actress proved the timeless and versatile appeal of the capsule wardrobe staple.

Denim is a staple fabric in every wardrobe. From flattering denim jeans to stylish denim jackets, the go-to material makes styling smart casual looks a breeze - and there's a new denim basic on the scene that's really having its moment right now.

The denim maxi dress is a versatile wardrobe staple that effortlessly blends formal and casual wear for an elevated chic look. But, as with any new style, it can be daunting to add the piece to your collection. So we delved into the fashion archives for a little styling inspiration and found the perfect look in Gillian Anderson's Scoop premiere outfit from earlier this year.

The actress stunned in the flared denim midi dress by ERDEM, with her minimal styling really letting the statement dress shine.

Shop Denim Maxi Dresses

Sosandar Panelled Detail Button Front Denim Dress £79 at M&S With a flattering fitted silhouette hugging the body and cinching the waist, this denim midi dress is a statement piece that can work for a variety of occasions. The button-through front and panelled look adds lovely texture to the design while the simple round neckline and three-quarter sleeves create a sophisticated and versatile style. Petal & Pup Bettie Button Front Midi Dress £62.89 at Nordstrom Made from 100% cotton, this denim midi dress is a piece you can wear throughout the seasons with ease. The simple neckline and straps, paired with the easy-going, floating silhouette make it a breeze to style and wear, while the white button details and sweet patch pockets add interest and charm to the design. M&S Denim Collared Zip Front Midi Waisted Dress £39.50 at M&S This M&S midi dress has just been released and is selling out fast! It's clear to see why, though, with the piece being both stunning and practical. It boasts a comfortable regular fit, with a flattering bodice, defined waistline and floating midi skirt. The neat collar is a lovely addition, as is the shining zip running through the front of the bodice. Rolla's Venice Denim Midi Dress Was £142.50, Now £85.50 at Nordstrom With a design inspired by the vintage looks of the 50s, this figure-hugging denim midi dress is a truly classic and timeless piece. The bold blue of the denim is striking, and is complimented by the burnished buttons running down the front of the design. River Island Blue Denim Midi Shirt Dress £55 at River Island This dress offers such a striking look, with panels, pockets, an elasticated waist, buttons and a sharp collar giving a real statement appeal to this piece. It's great because these details do a lot of the styling for you, with minimal and simple accessories complimenting the style best. Du Paradis Paros Belted Sleeveless Maxi Shirtdress Was £150.47, Now £75.23 at Nordstrom We love a classic shirt dress style and this maxi length denim one is a great, versatile piece no matter the season. The simple silhouette is flattering and easy-to-wear, with the floating though straight skirt creating movement while the removable belt accentuates the figure.

There's so much to love about Gillian's dress. The indigo blue shade of the denim is classic and timeless, with the washed effect across the material adding tonnes of dimension and texture-like detailing. And who could ignore floral-inspired print? It is an incredibly contemporary take on florals, being both subtle and statement-making at the same time to give an understated and sophisticated look.

The boat neck is another beautiful detail that offers coverage where we don't usually see it; at the neckline. The straight-cut look is so flattering, elongating the upper body and emphasising the fitted bodice and waistline.

The flared skirt brilliantly juxtaposes the heavy, structured look we usually associate with denim, with the asymmetric raw-cut hem that cuts off at a midi length, creating tonnes of movement and a fun, floating look that we love.

For the premiere, Gillian kept her styling of the dress minimal with just a few bangles and a pair of stud earrings adding a subtle glimmer to the outfit, and it's easy to see why she did this. The dress is a statement on its own and adding too many jewels would definitely have drawn attention away from the beautiful silhouette and pattern.

She did, however, have a bit of fun with her footwear and created a monochrome-inspired look by adding a pair of matching blue denim peep toe heels. This look is such a playful one that's perfect to draw inspiration from if attending a party or dressed-up dinner - but the dress can work just as well as a casual wardrobe staple too.

Adding a pair of comfortable white trainers, or some practical suede boots, in place of Gillian's heels would immediately dress the look down and make it the ideal throw-on piece for those days where you want to put little effort into your outfit but still want to look oh-so stylish.

As we head into the cooler months, the denim dress also offers so many choices when it comes to layering up for warmth. Wear it over a turtle neck long-sleeve top, pull on a pair of ladder-resistant tights, cosy up with a cardigan and finish off your look with a flattering winter coat and perhaps even a fun bobble hat too. Or layer a chunky knitted jumper over the dress, with a smartly tailored coat and pair of ballet flats finishing off the cosy-chic style.

We can't see the denim dress going anywhere anytime soon, with its versatility making it a seasonless, year-round staple - it's just a case of finding the perfect one for you.