Gabby Logan's luxurious sequin dress is the party piece every wardrobe deserves

In a dazzling long sequin dress, Gabby Logan's recent appearance has got us on the hunt for similar styles just in time for festive celebrations.

If you're hunting for the ultimate Christmas party outfit, a sequin dress is hard to beat. There is something so undeniably festive about adding some sparkle to your outfit. And silver in particular is a great choice; it pairs so well with understated, cool-tone accessories, such as a pair of black slingback heels or a white satin clutch bag. And opting for a midi-length or longer style is the ultimate way to make a statement; however, there are plenty of chic mini styles available that are equally as eye-popping.

Gabby's exact dress is the puff-sleeve sequin midi dress by Rotate, a piece that combines an elegant silhouette with a festive, playful sparkle. Its voluminous sleeves make this dress even more special. While this piece is a stand-out option for the festive season, there are plenty of luscious sequin options on the high street.

exact match Rotate Puff-Sleeve Sequined Midi Dress £390 at Mytheresa This is a show-stopping piece which features a dramatic puff sleeve and all over sequins. This is perfect for any special occasions and it's also available in plenty of other colourways too, from pink to gold. Karen Millen Sequin Metallic Boucle Tailored Maxi Dress £119.40 (£199) at Karen Millen Wear this to a festive soiree or a special occasion, this dress is both glamorous and sophisticated, and will certainly make you stand out from the crowd. Pair with silver tone heels and a sparkly clutch bag. Chelsea28 Sequin Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress £120.66 at Nordstrom This dress features a flattering wrap design that's perfect for shaping your figure. Team this piece with black slingback heels, the chicest fur jacket and a leather handbag. Second Female Audra V-Neck Sequin Mini Dress £139 at Anthropologie Offering a modern take on the sequined mini dress, this piece is simply delightful. Opt for a sleek tailored blazer to layer over the top and you're good to go. Love & Roses Silver Petite Sequin Flute Sleeve Midi Dress £79 at Next With the chicest flute sleeves, you'll be reaching for the dress time and time again during the winter season. Pair with slingback heels and opt for a tailored jacket over the top for the ultimate occasionwear look. H&M Sequined Wrap Dress £36 (was £44.99) at H&M This mini dress features a flattering wrapover front concealed discreet fastener. And with it being discounted right now there is no better time to invest in this luxurious sequin dress.

Styling a sequin dress is all about balance. Since the dress itself is the statement piece, keep accessories minimal to let the dress take center stage. Opt for sleek neutral slingback heels or leather ankle boots. And choose luxe affordable jewellery in silver tones if you're going wear silver sequins. If you choose a gold or bronze sequin dress you could play around with more vibrant tones, including a crimson red.