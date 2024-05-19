Gabby Logan just wore the chicest navy power suit, and I can't stop thinking about her superb outfit
Presenting the power of a well-tailored suit
Gabby Logan is a constant source of style inspiration for me at the moment, stepping out in the most beautiful, on-trend outfits. But this chic navy power suit and white T-shirt combination has got to be my favourite of hers to date.
The TV presenter shared a photo on Instagram of her preparing to film for Amazon Prime Video Sport wearing a stunning navy suit, with matching heels and simple white T-shirt. The double breasted blazer and straight leg trouser set is in the richest blue hue, which compliments her hair colour and skin tone perfectly, and oozes elegance, sophistication and power. For me, it's the perfect capsule wardrobe piece and the epitome of a power suit – her outfit means business, but is soft, feminine and elegant at the same time.
A post shared by Gabby Logan (@gabbylogan)
A photo posted by on
The fact that Gabby was also very light on accessories speaks volumes for this set – it says so much on its own, very little else is needed. The finishing touches came in the form of a black and silver watch, Gabby's wedding ring, loose beach waves in her hair and natural, flawless makeup, the latter courtesy of makeup artist Liz Beckett.
Shop Gabby's look
I can't be sure of Gabby's exact suit, but it looks strikingly similar to this one at Mint Velvet. The double breasted blazer has black buttons, which taper, and has two very simple pockets. And the best bit? It's currently reduced by a cool £50.
The trousers to match the blazer, these slim fit tailored trousers from Mint Velvet are ultra flattering for any body type. And the styling possibilities are endless – with or without the blazer, kitten heels or the best white trainers, T-shirt or shirt – for night and day.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
