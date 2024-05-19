Gabby Logan just wore the chicest navy power suit, and I can't stop thinking about her superb outfit

Gabby Logan is a constant source of style inspiration for me at the moment, stepping out in the most beautiful, on-trend outfits. But this chic navy power suit and white T-shirt combination has got to be my favourite of hers to date.

The TV presenter shared a photo on Instagram of her preparing to film for Amazon Prime Video Sport wearing a stunning navy suit, with matching heels and simple white T-shirt. The double breasted blazer and straight leg trouser set is in the richest blue hue, which compliments her hair colour and skin tone perfectly, and oozes elegance, sophistication and power. For me, it's the perfect capsule wardrobe piece and the epitome of a power suit – her outfit means business, but is soft, feminine and elegant at the same time.

The fact that Gabby was also very light on accessories speaks volumes for this set – it says so much on its own, very little else is needed. The finishing touches came in the form of a black and silver watch, Gabby's wedding ring, loose beach waves in her hair and natural, flawless makeup, the latter courtesy of makeup artist Liz Beckett.

