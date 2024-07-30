Eva Longoria's summer uniform of black bikini, messy topknot and dark shades just stopped us in our tracks
Eva Longoria's summer uniform is such a timeless holiday look and we'll be packing these easy essential items the next time we go away
Eva Longoria's self-confessed summer uniform of a plain black bikini, messy topknot and dark shades has stopped us in our tracks.
We look forward to summer holidays we've booked for months before we board the plane, but shopping and packing for trips away isn’t always an easy task. Swimwear in particular can be tricky as you want to find something comfortable but that you also feel incredibly chic in and it can be hard to know how to pick the right swimwear for your body shape too. Once you’ve found a style that works for you, it’s well worth sticking with it and you can’t go too far wrong with a black bikini, tankini or swimsuit.
The neutral colour will work with so many other shades and a plain black bikini is part of Eva Longoria’s summer uniform for 2024. The Land of Women star enjoyed a break from her busy schedule and shared a sneak peak of her beach holiday on Instagram on 29th July.
Shop Black Swimwear
A classic black swimsuit is a staple piece for so many people when they go on holiday and it's a great alternative to a bikini. This one is affordable and it also comes in a range of other beautiful colours including forest green and burgundy. It has a scoop back and a round neck and can easily be thrown on with any cover-ups in your collection.
This gorgeous black bikini top could be worn with any black bikini bottoms you like, as well as with different colours of bottoms to add an element of contrast. It has removable cups that help provide shape and support, side boning and a back clip closure. The subtle keyhole detail at the front is a chic touch that isn't too revealing.
For added texture this swimsuit comes with mini rib detailing and has a pretty double-strap design and v-neckline. The plain black colour is so wearable and would look amazing with bright accessories or a patterned cover-up worn over the top. It's more of an investment item but one you'll be reaching for time and time again for holidays.
Shop Accessories Like Eva Longoria's
These claw clips come in sets containing different colours and this neutral pack is a handy one to have in your collection. Pop one in your handbag and you'll be ready to sweep your hair into an updo at a moment's notice and they're great for keeping your tresses out of the way in hot weather.
If you want a pair of affordable, chic sunglasses to complete your summer outfits then look no further. These have gold-toned frames and dark tinted lenses and are so easy to pop on with everything from a tailored co-ord to jeans and a vest top. The frames are lightweight and impact-resistant for added practicality too!
Gold-plated, with a timeless love knot design, these stud earrings are easy to style and so pretty. Wear them alongside your favourite gold-toned necklaces and bracelets for a coordinated jewellery look like Eva Longoria's, or mix with other metal colours for a bold contrast.
Captured simply "summer uniform", the picture showed Eva happily walking by the turquoise sea wearing a black halterneck bikini with dark sunglasses and her hair worn in a messy topknot. The bikini’s halterneck strap was tied securely around her neck and this swimwear had a classic triangle shape to it that is always so timeless.
Eva Longoria’s bikini bottoms were high waisted and the legs were cut high too, giving them a beautiful, leg-elongating effect. Both the top and the bottoms were plain black which increased their versatility as the actor could easily have worn a vibrant cover-up or hat into the mix and the contrast would’ve been fabulous. On its own the bikini was so sophisticated and minimalist and Eva kept to the same colour palette with her summer uniform accessories.
She wore a pair of gold-framed dark sunglasses that would be a practical addition to anyone’s summer capsule wardrobe, for both at home and abroad. They had an aviator-esque design and the gold tones added a subtle touch of glamour to this holiday look, matching her dainty gold bracelets. When it came to her hair, Eva Longoria accepted that this was no time for immaculate styles and instead embraced a more relaxed approach with her messy topknot.
A topknot is one of those easy low maintenance hairstyles that is especially great for holidays as it keeps your hair away from your face and shoulders in hot weather or when swimming. Eva’s topknot was also combined with another quick hairstyle - the claw clip updo. She fastened her topknot in a twist on the top of her head with a large claw clip. It grabbed all of her hair in one go and kept it secure, possibly without the use of a hair band, although the actor could’ve also had one of these in her hair too.
The clip was a deep navy blue which provided a small pop of colour to her holiday outfit and although it was pretty, the functionality of this handy accessory is what makes it a must-have. Small and compact, this can easily be packed with your other hair products for your next trip - alongside your black swimwear, of course!
Eva finished off her look with gold stud earrings and she looked utterly at ease in the sunshine. The location of her photo was listed simply as ‘Spain’ and it was here that she filmed Land of Women, which is also set in this stunning country.
