Eva Longoria just wore the most incredible shimmering black gown at Vogue World - and now we're taking notes on glam styling

Vogue World 2024 went off with a bang yesterday, with plenty of standout fashion and beauty moments to admire. But there is one outfit we really can't stop thinking about - Eva Longoria's stunning black maxi dress.

Hosted in Paris, this year's Vogue World was a true celebration of all things fashion with A-listers including Naomi Campbell and Serena Williams in attendance. There's no greater place to see the 2024 spring/summer fashion trends in action, so we're taking plenty of style tips from the guests.

Although there were countless attention-grabbing looks at play, Eva Longoria's timelessly sophisticated dress goes to show how breathtaking even minimalist looks can be. A perfect choice for the occasion, the actress wore a beautiful Alexandre Vauthier gown in a figure-hugging cut with glittering, embellished straps to add a sparkly edge.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Gorgeous Black Gowns

If you're just as inspired by Eva's look as we are, there are plenty of similar silhouettes on the market. Endlessly versatile for year-round wear, each of these pieces will be a centrepiece of your capsule wardrobe.

Odd Muse Embellished Stretch-Crepe Dress £165 at Harvey Nichols With embellished neckline and straps as Eva's gown, this Odd Muse dress has a premium feel for a reasonable price tag. Pair with some equally sparkly silver heels and some simple stud earrings to let the dress do the talking. Cos Square-Neck Knitted Slip Dress £55 at Cos (was £95) Keep things classic with this simple slip dress from Cos that can be worn-year round. Simple enough to team with a pair of the best white trainers for daytime but chic enough to style up with wedges for the evening, this dress can do it all. Staud Lauren Jersey Maxi Dress £185 at Mytheresa (was £370) If you love the exaggerated maxi length and short train on Eva's dress, this Staud number is extremely similar. With adjustable straps for the perfect fit and a playful flouncy hem, this is an endlessly flattering cut.

The 2024 Vogue World show was designed to be a look back on the last century of French fashion, so it's only natural to opt for a timelessly chic gown. Eva chose to keep things very toned down on the accessories front, which couldn't have been a better fit for her ensemble.

A dress this good needs to be the focal point of the look, and any statement jewellery or a bold handbag could have detracted from the incredible silhouette and luxurious embellishments.

The beauty of an understated black dress is that it works just as well in a summer capsule wardrobe as it will layered up in the autumn, so it's an investment you can reply on. After seeing how good it looks on Eva, we're convinced we need a similarly versatile piece in our arsenal.