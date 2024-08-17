We’re captivated by Love Is Blind UK presenter Emma Willis’ beautiful embroidered top – it elevates her otherwise simple outfit instantly

Love is Blind UK presenter Emma Willis shows has shown how easy it is to elevate simple ‘jeans and a top’, with a stunning linen piece we can’t stop thinking about.

Appearing on This Morning, the presenter wore a gorgeous cream linen crop top from Farm Rio, with bold red embroidery and intricate lace cut outs, high-waisted jeans and summery platform sandals. But it was her top, in particular, that really captivated our imagination, so much so we've been on the hunt for similar styles to add to our own summer capsule wardrobe.

By pairing the top with what would otherwise be a simple outfit, Emma raises the style stakes significantly, its intricate embroidery, scalloped edges and cut-out detail elevating the overall look instantly.

Noa Cut-Out Blouse £78 (was £178) at Reiss This stunning lace cut-out blouse from Reiss works as a statement piece, just like Emma's. With the same scalloped edge and cut out detail, this piece has an added tie element at the back, elevating it even further. And the best news? It's less than half price in the Reiss sale right now. The Wide-Leg Jeans £35 at M&S These classic wide-leg jeans from M&S are a year-round wardrobe staple. Stretch denim makes them super comfortable, and a slim fit at the hips and loose through the legs makes for a beautifully flattering fit. A timeless item you'll reach for time and time again. Fiona Leather Platform Sandals £55 (was £115) at Hush If you're looking for a pair of 'comfortable' heels, block heels are the way to go. And this pair from Hush are a great option. A chunky heel and sole gives the illusion of height without the instep being too severe. And the chic design is so versatile, you can wear it for every and all occasions.

Emma’s top features a delicate stunning flower pattern design, peek-a-boo cut outs and scalloped edges – it’s stunning. And, made from a cooling linen blend, it was the perfect choice for warm weather.

An elevated take on a classic formula - this proves you can’t beat a great jeans and ‘nice top’ combination. Emma’s high-waisted jeans complement the top perfectly, adding a flattering balance to its shorter length.

A pair of chunky block heel sandals completed Emma’s look. And while we love this look for the evening, we’d be tempted to go with some of the most comfortable trainers for women for an easy-to-wear daytime look.

If you also want to recreate the presenter’s look, our Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, has a few tips on styling bold tops.

“We all know how well the old 'jeans and a nice top' formula works, but Emma's boho crop top is in a league of its own. Between the scalloped edging, intricate embroidery and cut out detailing it's absolutely beautiful, and since the focus is all on the top, it means you can keep the rest of your outfit really simple. Minimal jewellery or accessories required!”