We’re captivated by Love Is Blind UK presenter Emma Willis’ beautiful embroidered top – it elevates her otherwise simple outfit instantly
Emma Willis shows has shown how easy it is to elevate simple ‘jeans and a top’, with a stunning linen piece we can’t stop thinking about
Love is Blind UK presenter Emma Willis shows has shown how easy it is to elevate simple ‘jeans and a top’, with a stunning linen piece we can’t stop thinking about.
Appearing on This Morning, the presenter wore a gorgeous cream linen crop top from Farm Rio, with bold red embroidery and intricate lace cut outs, high-waisted jeans and summery platform sandals. But it was her top, in particular, that really captivated our imagination, so much so we've been on the hunt for similar styles to add to our own summer capsule wardrobe.
By pairing the top with what would otherwise be a simple outfit, Emma raises the style stakes significantly, its intricate embroidery, scalloped edges and cut-out detail elevating the overall look instantly.
A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)
A photo posted by on
Shop Emma's style
This stunning lace cut-out blouse from Reiss works as a statement piece, just like Emma's. With the same scalloped edge and cut out detail, this piece has an added tie element at the back, elevating it even further. And the best news? It's less than half price in the Reiss sale right now.
These classic wide-leg jeans from M&S are a year-round wardrobe staple. Stretch denim makes them super comfortable, and a slim fit at the hips and loose through the legs makes for a beautifully flattering fit. A timeless item you'll reach for time and time again.
If you're looking for a pair of 'comfortable' heels, block heels are the way to go. And this pair from Hush are a great option. A chunky heel and sole gives the illusion of height without the instep being too severe. And the chic design is so versatile, you can wear it for every and all occasions.
Emma’s top features a delicate stunning flower pattern design, peek-a-boo cut outs and scalloped edges – it’s stunning. And, made from a cooling linen blend, it was the perfect choice for warm weather.
An elevated take on a classic formula - this proves you can’t beat a great jeans and ‘nice top’ combination. Emma’s high-waisted jeans complement the top perfectly, adding a flattering balance to its shorter length.
A pair of chunky block heel sandals completed Emma’s look. And while we love this look for the evening, we’d be tempted to go with some of the most comfortable trainers for women for an easy-to-wear daytime look.
If you also want to recreate the presenter’s look, our Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, has a few tips on styling bold tops.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
“We all know how well the old 'jeans and a nice top' formula works, but Emma's boho crop top is in a league of its own. Between the scalloped edging, intricate embroidery and cut out detailing it's absolutely beautiful, and since the focus is all on the top, it means you can keep the rest of your outfit really simple. Minimal jewellery or accessories required!”
-
-
Sienna Miller reveals the 'magic' foundation she can't stop using – the before and after photos are staggering
The actress loves the 'sheer no-foundation foundation' look of the cult product
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Helen George nails evening glamour with a leopard print dress from one of our high-street favourites - we're adding this dress straight to our baskets
We can't get enough of this forever trending print
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen George nails evening glamour with a leopard print dress from one of our high-street favourites - we're adding this dress straight to our baskets
We can't get enough of this forever trending print
By Molly Smith Published
-
Salma Hayek shows that summertime styling is all about the accessories - pairing a gingham dress with Birkenstocks and a fedora
This look masters refined and luxurious daytime styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's sultry floral dress is now reduced - plus the 5 surprising wardrobe staples hidden in the Reformation sale
You'll no doubt recognise Reformation's floral midi dresses, but did you know they do amazing knitwear, denim and shoes too?
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Fearne Cotton’s shimmering yellow dress and leopard print sandals is a joyful combination for late summer holidays
Fearne Cotton's yellow dress and patterned sandals are such a summery style pairing and we're going to give this combination a go
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Teri Hatcher has declared summer is still in full swing with a gorgeous tiered floral dress we're eager to get our hands on
The actress looked timelessly chic appearing on This Morning
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Trinny Woodall reveals the beach accessory she can’t do without – and the reason why was unexpected (but genius)
The stylist even keeps the accessory in her hand luggage...
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Denise Lewis proves that you can't go wrong with casual styling for the last days of summer wearing white trainers and denim shorts
Denise Lewis beams on a rooftop in Paris in casual daytime outfit
By Molly Smith Published
-
Sorry to my black ballet flats, but Prada's leopard print pumps are the new must-have - here's 6 affordable alternatives to help you get ahead
Our fashion editor predicts you'll spot these leopard print ballet flats everywhere this autumn
By Caroline Parr Published