Emma Bunton nails simple chic with neon pink t-shirt, relaxed jeans and panama hat – her effortless look is so easy to recreate

Emma Bunton has dress style that always leaves us wanting more – classy, elegant and stylish, the Spice Girl's fashion sense is a world away from her band nickname 'Baby'.

While Emma can deliver when it comes to red carpet events, it's her everyday style that often has us captivated. And her latest look is no exception. In her most recent Instagram post, the singer and radio host stands amid a field of stunning sunflowers, which is the perfect backdrop to highlight her simple but super chic outfit.

Swapping her trademark baby pink for a brighter neon-coloured t-shirt, relaxed-fitting jeans, wide-brim sun hat and oversized sunglasses, Emma's completed her look with one timeless accessory – a black quilted Chanel crossbody bag. We love her simple, classy style, particularly as many of these classic pieces will already be part of many a summer capsule wardrobe, making it really easy to recreate.

Shop Emma's style

Matilda Cotton Raglan Top £25 (was £39) at Hush A little different to Emma's top, neon pink t-shirts are hard to come by right now (they're flying off shelves), but this long sleeve top from Hush is reduced to a bargain price right now, and will see you right through summer into autumn and winter too. Hurry - stocks is selling fast! Barrel Ankle Grazer Jeans £67.95 at M&S These barrel jeans from Seasalt Cornwall are designed to graze the ankle, making them perfect if you want to turn them up for a different style and cool things down. The length is really versatile – great for summer and perfect for teaming with high-top trainers or boots in the winter. The barrel leg cut is super flattering too. Summer Panama Hat £16.99 at Amazon This timeless, classic accessory should be a part of everyone's summer wardrobe. Adding instant chic to any outfit, a panama hat is a style that will never go out of fashion. It's practical but stylish fashion at its very best. This pick from Amazon is strikingly similar to Emma's, but you can choose from 8 different designs to best suit.

While we can't see Emma's footwear of choice, if it were up to us, we'd team this outfit with a pair of the most comfortable trainers for women, or these unbelievably comfy FitFlop flip flops we tested recently (and gave a five-star review).

Emma's outfit is not only stylish in the most simplistic way, it's really versatile too - the t-shirt lending itself perfectly to layering in the cooler months ahead, the relaxed style jeans a must-have to keep you comfortable and warm in autumn/winter, and the bag, well, that's an investment piece that will work whatever you're wearing all year round.