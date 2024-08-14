Emma Bunton nails simple chic with neon pink t-shirt, relaxed jeans and panama hat – her effortless look is so easy to recreate
The Spice Girl has enviable simple style
Emma Bunton has dress style that always leaves us wanting more – classy, elegant and stylish, the Spice Girl's fashion sense is a world away from her band nickname 'Baby'.
While Emma can deliver when it comes to red carpet events, it's her everyday style that often has us captivated. And her latest look is no exception. In her most recent Instagram post, the singer and radio host stands amid a field of stunning sunflowers, which is the perfect backdrop to highlight her simple but super chic outfit.
Swapping her trademark baby pink for a brighter neon-coloured t-shirt, relaxed-fitting jeans, wide-brim sun hat and oversized sunglasses, Emma's completed her look with one timeless accessory – a black quilted Chanel crossbody bag. We love her simple, classy style, particularly as many of these classic pieces will already be part of many a summer capsule wardrobe, making it really easy to recreate.
Shop Emma's style
A little different to Emma's top, neon pink t-shirts are hard to come by right now (they're flying off shelves), but this long sleeve top from Hush is reduced to a bargain price right now, and will see you right through summer into autumn and winter too. Hurry - stocks is selling fast!
These barrel jeans from Seasalt Cornwall are designed to graze the ankle, making them perfect if you want to turn them up for a different style and cool things down. The length is really versatile – great for summer and perfect for teaming with high-top trainers or boots in the winter. The barrel leg cut is super flattering too.
This timeless, classic accessory should be a part of everyone's summer wardrobe. Adding instant chic to any outfit, a panama hat is a style that will never go out of fashion. It's practical but stylish fashion at its very best. This pick from Amazon is strikingly similar to Emma's, but you can choose from 8 different designs to best suit.
While we can't see Emma's footwear of choice, if it were up to us, we'd team this outfit with a pair of the most comfortable trainers for women, or these unbelievably comfy FitFlop flip flops we tested recently (and gave a five-star review).
Emma's outfit is not only stylish in the most simplistic way, it's really versatile too - the t-shirt lending itself perfectly to layering in the cooler months ahead, the relaxed style jeans a must-have to keep you comfortable and warm in autumn/winter, and the bag, well, that's an investment piece that will work whatever you're wearing all year round.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
