If you're still wearing white trainers, try styling them like Emily Blunt with cropped trousers instead of jeans
It's the combination you can rely on when the weather is unpredictable
We're not quite into knee-high boots territory, yet the weather is definitely a bit too chilly for ballet flats. So where does that leave us? Wearing trusty white trainers on repeat, of course!
Emily Blunt just wore an outfit that's a minimalist's dream, and it's spot on if you're tired of wearing jeans and trainers together. She was pictured in Milan, filming for the highly anticipated Devil Wears Prada sequel, wearing a navy Self-Portrait bodysuit, teamed with cropped wide-leg trousers in the same colour. She added a pair of Axel Arigato leather trainers, and supposedly, her character's current favourite bag is this surprising bargain from Old Navy.
A pair of cropped trousers or culottes will perfectly show off your favourite trainers, and they have a smarter feel than denim. Navy is much softer than black or grey, and this outfit is an easy solution to those tricky transitional weather days when you wake up and wonder what on earth you might wear. As we head into winter, you can pair cropped trousers with ankle boots and chunky knitwear, too, making them a great foundation for your capsule wardrobe.
Shop Emily's look
Exact match
A bodysuit is a very stylish addition to your year-round wardrobe. When worn with everything from pencil skirts to the best jeans for your body type, it will create a smooth silhouette, plus I love the semi-sheer fabric, collar and gold buttons on this one.
The FitFlop Rally trainers are a woman&home favourite, making it onto both our list of the best white trainers and the most comfortable trainers - high praise indeed! The logo-free, pared-back design gives them a Quiet Luxury feel, and they'll go with absolutely everything in your wardrobe.
Baguette bags are well and truly back, but they're not as tiny as you remember! This chic shoulder bag is roomy enough for all your everyday essentials, and the hardware gives it a designer lookalike feel.
From one of the best British clothing brands, these boast an elasticated waistband, side pockets and a breathable fabric. Lean into the nautical feel by teaming them with Breton stripes.
Trainers truly do solve all outfit dilemmas at this time of year, and if you're wondering how to clean white shoes, a sleek leather pair like Emily's can often look as good as new after a wipe with a damp cloth.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
