If you're still wearing white trainers, try styling them like Emily Blunt with cropped trousers instead of jeans

We're not quite into knee-high boots territory, yet the weather is definitely a bit too chilly for ballet flats. So where does that leave us? Wearing trusty white trainers on repeat, of course!

Emily Blunt just wore an outfit that's a minimalist's dream, and it's spot on if you're tired of wearing jeans and trainers together. She was pictured in Milan, filming for the highly anticipated Devil Wears Prada sequel, wearing a navy Self-Portrait bodysuit, teamed with cropped wide-leg trousers in the same colour. She added a pair of Axel Arigato leather trainers, and supposedly, her character's current favourite bag is this surprising bargain from Old Navy.

A pair of cropped trousers or culottes will perfectly show off your favourite trainers, and they have a smarter feel than denim. Navy is much softer than black or grey, and this outfit is an easy solution to those tricky transitional weather days when you wake up and wonder what on earth you might wear. As we head into winter, you can pair cropped trousers with ankle boots and chunky knitwear, too, making them a great foundation for your capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Emily's look

Trainers truly do solve all outfit dilemmas at this time of year, and if you're wondering how to clean white shoes, a sleek leather pair like Emily's can often look as good as new after a wipe with a damp cloth.