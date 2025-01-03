Dopamine dressing to the rescue! Emilia Fox’s pink jumper is the style solution to brighten up frosty January
Emilia Fox's pink jumper proves that a bright staple can have such an impact and bring a sense of fun to an outfit
Emilia Fox once wore the most fabulous bright pink jumper and it’s convinced us to give dopamine dressing a go again this winter.
Neutral tones and timeless shapes will always be key when it comes to our winter capsule wardrobe, but in freezing, grey January adding a pop of colour into your outfits is an easy way to brighten up your days. Wearing vibrant tones can be a great mood booster and transform your everyday looks into something a little more fun. This can be all-the-more needed in winter and if you’re in need of some dopamine dressing inspiration look no further than Emilia Fox’s pink jumper. The Silent Witness star wore this piece back in 2020 and although it was summer at the time, it would be the perfect uplifting winter item.
She shared a special snap of her with her adorable dogs Dolly and Clive ready to watch Gogglebox and described her Wyse London jumper as "cheerful" - a sentiment we couldn’t agree with more! It had a crew neckline, long sleeves and ribbed trims as well as a chunky knit texture.
Shop Vibrant Winter Jumpers
The delicate pointelle stitching and chunky design come together to create a cosy jumper that will brighten up any occasion. The pineapple yellow colour is sensational and there is RWS certified wool and RMS certified mohair in the material.
Currently 30% off, this candy pink and navy striped sweater is a gorgeous choice if you've been tempted to recreate Emilia Fox's 2020 outfit. The crew neckline and relaxed fit make this great for putting over shirts as well as wearing as a statement knit.
If you want a layering piece that makes an instant impact, this striped jumper is the perfect choice. It's got a classic ribbed texture and is made from cotton-rich material with chunky trims at the neck, cuffs and hems. The pink and burgundy colourway is beautiful and it also comes in neutral hues too.
This leaf-green jumper with an elegant V-neckline will see you through from winter to spring in style. The block colour makes it slightly easier to style than a patterned knit and it has a soft ribbed texture.
This cosy cable knit jumper has a round neckline, dropped shoulders and ribbed cuffs and hems. The fiery scarlet hue is so stunning for winter and would be especially pretty worn with blue jeans or a pair of chic black trousers.
Also available in a beautiful sage green, lavender, taupe and ivory, this soft aqua blue jumper would be perfect for winter and on cold spring days. It has relaxed, slouchy sleeves, dropped shoulders and a knitted texture. Wear on its own or layer over a long sleeved T-shirt.
The blouson sleeves of Emilia’s pink jumper had a casual, slouchy shape which is something to look out for if you want a jumper that can effortlessly be layered over lightweight knits, long sleeved tops or T-shirts. The actor had a white top underneath, but could easily have swapped this out for a pink or blue one if she’d wanted to coordinate with the tones in the jumper.
Whether you love the best cashmere jumpers, wool or other cosy jumpers, I think we can all agree that knitwear is an essential this time of year and so it’s an easy way to add some colour into an outfit. Emilia Fox’s jumper instantly stands out and we can’t help admiring the magenta pink and ocean-blue combination.
Many of us will already have a striped jumper in our collection (and Emilia has more than one) but a vibrant one is something a little different. The pink was vivid and the blue slightly more muted, which made the jumper bright without being overwhelming. In an outfit this would always be the statement piece and you can easily style bright jumpers with your favourite jeans, trousers and skirts and make the knitwear the one bold item.
Emilia Fox looked to be wearing her pink jumper with either light-wash jeans or pale blue leggings, but either way it was a clever approach as the pared-back tone worked harmoniously with her knit. She finished off her outfit with a pair of subtle gold hoop earrings and tied her blonde tresses back in a relaxed bun. This would be a gorgeous everyday outfit for the winter months that would be uplifting on a cold, grey day.
Dopamine dressing was a huge trend back in spring/summer 2023 and involves wearing bright colours, though we see no reason why we can’t embrace it again this winter. If you’re not sure how to go about it, then start by choosing a smaller item like a jumper - or even an accessory - in a bright colour that you love and which you think would work with your existing pieces.
Emilia Fox is a fan of wearing pink more generally and her fingernails were painted a similarly vivid tone to her jumper back in 2020. However, if pink isn’t for you, never fear as a bright green, blue or red jumper would be just as fun to wear.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
