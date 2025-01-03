Dopamine dressing to the rescue! Emilia Fox’s pink jumper is the style solution to brighten up frosty January

Emilia Fox once wore the most fabulous bright pink jumper and it’s convinced us to give dopamine dressing a go again this winter.

Neutral tones and timeless shapes will always be key when it comes to our winter capsule wardrobe, but in freezing, grey January adding a pop of colour into your outfits is an easy way to brighten up your days. Wearing vibrant tones can be a great mood booster and transform your everyday looks into something a little more fun. This can be all-the-more needed in winter and if you’re in need of some dopamine dressing inspiration look no further than Emilia Fox’s pink jumper. The Silent Witness star wore this piece back in 2020 and although it was summer at the time, it would be the perfect uplifting winter item.

She shared a special snap of her with her adorable dogs Dolly and Clive ready to watch Gogglebox and described her Wyse London jumper as "cheerful" - a sentiment we couldn’t agree with more! It had a crew neckline, long sleeves and ribbed trims as well as a chunky knit texture.

The blouson sleeves of Emilia’s pink jumper had a casual, slouchy shape which is something to look out for if you want a jumper that can effortlessly be layered over lightweight knits, long sleeved tops or T-shirts. The actor had a white top underneath, but could easily have swapped this out for a pink or blue one if she’d wanted to coordinate with the tones in the jumper.

Whether you love the best cashmere jumpers, wool or other cosy jumpers, I think we can all agree that knitwear is an essential this time of year and so it’s an easy way to add some colour into an outfit. Emilia Fox’s jumper instantly stands out and we can’t help admiring the magenta pink and ocean-blue combination.

Many of us will already have a striped jumper in our collection (and Emilia has more than one) but a vibrant one is something a little different. The pink was vivid and the blue slightly more muted, which made the jumper bright without being overwhelming. In an outfit this would always be the statement piece and you can easily style bright jumpers with your favourite jeans, trousers and skirts and make the knitwear the one bold item.

Emilia Fox looked to be wearing her pink jumper with either light-wash jeans or pale blue leggings, but either way it was a clever approach as the pared-back tone worked harmoniously with her knit. She finished off her outfit with a pair of subtle gold hoop earrings and tied her blonde tresses back in a relaxed bun. This would be a gorgeous everyday outfit for the winter months that would be uplifting on a cold, grey day.

Dopamine dressing was a huge trend back in spring/summer 2023 and involves wearing bright colours, though we see no reason why we can’t embrace it again this winter. If you’re not sure how to go about it, then start by choosing a smaller item like a jumper - or even an accessory - in a bright colour that you love and which you think would work with your existing pieces.

Emilia Fox is a fan of wearing pink more generally and her fingernails were painted a similarly vivid tone to her jumper back in 2020. However, if pink isn’t for you, never fear as a bright green, blue or red jumper would be just as fun to wear.