Has Emilia Fox found the perfect winter jumper? Her stunning roll-neck knit looks so chic paired with a puffer coat
Emilia Fox kept it casual this Christmas in a cosy knitted jumper and practical puffer jacket
Emilia Fox just wore the dreamiest winter jumper, with its cosy roll-neck, chunky ribbed fabric, and versatile neutral shade making it a staple for the cool months - it looks so chic paired with her practical taupe puffer coat.
A warm, versatile winter jumper is an absolute staple in any winter capsule wardrobe, with the knitted style being timeless, classic and comfortable to wear from day-to-day as we battle against the chill. And, ahead of our search through the best Boxing Day sales for the perfect knitted piece, we're taking inspiration from Emilia Fox's dreamy winter jumper and versatile taupe puffer coat to get our basic wardrobe staples nailed down.
The Silent Witness star looked oh-so cosy as she sang Carols over on Instagram in a warm, brown knitted jumper with a statement rolled neckline. She paired the winter piece with a beautiful puffer coat in a neutral beige shade, with the longline, heavily insulated style keeping her cosy in the cold weather. She added an extra layer for even more warmth too and threw on a simple black jacket in between the two winter-ready layers and we love the resulting bundled-up look.
Get Emilia Fox's Look
Made from 100% responsibly sourced Merino wool, this chocolate brown roll neck jumper will be the softest, cosiest thing in your wardrobe. The boxy oversized fit creates a laid-back silhouette, while the ribbed trims and roll neck elevate the style tenfold.
Boasting a slouchy, statement rolled neckline and chunky cable knit, this chocolate brown jumper from Anthropologie is a cosy staple that will see you through winter in warmth and style. The longline silhouette is so flattering and easily tucked into waistbands for a cropped style too.
With a ribbed roll neck and matching cuffs for a neat finish, this relaxed-fit longline jumper is made all the more elegant for its subtly textured 'air-yarn' fabric that shoppers say is 'really soft' and 'cosy.' The neutral nutmeg shade is beautifully rich and easily styled.
Emulating Emilia's puffer coat perfectly, this Superdry coat boasts an oversized fit, heavily insulated padding, and a sleek waterproof fabric that creates a streamline look. Blending style with practicality, this coat also has a hood to protect your hair if you're caught in the rain.
If you weren't sold by the 'Duvet Coat' name and the cosy comfort that promises, this coat comes in a beautiful light beige shade that's super versatile and chic. With a regular fit, longline body for extra coverage, and a snood-style hooded neck, it meshes practicality with style effortlessly.
This coat has you covered with M&S's lightweight Thermowarmth wadding keeping you warm, while their Stormwear technology helps you stay dry in the rain. The diamond-quilted design is oh-so chic and the fleece lining inside the two welt pockets is a lovely, thoughtful touch.
Finding the perfect winter knitwear can be a struggle. We want that cosy oversized fit that's relaxed, comfortable and still super flattering despite its larger silhouette. And Emilia's jumper is just that - we're in love!
The rolled neckline is what makes the jumper really stand out, with the chunky ribbed fabric creating a statement element that draws the eye and compliments the baggy fit of the knit beautifully. With the rest of the jumper boasting a fine cable knit, the relaxed fit is elevated so it's still casual yet gives of a sleeker, more streamlined feel that makes it perfect for pairing not only with your favourite pair of jeans, but also with floating midi skirts, crisp suit trousers, and leggings too for a cosy yet oh-so sophisticated look.
This versatility is only enhanced by the stunning neutral brown shade of the knitwear, with the tone being warm, rich and earthy. This tone is the perfect shade for winter, balancing dark with light perfectly for a striking though subtle look.
By throwing on a simple black jacket over her knit and under her coat, Emilia created a stunning bundled-up look that's perfect for winter. Not only does this add tonnes of warmth, which is vital over the festive period, it also broke up the two brown shades so both the colours of her jumper and the beautiful puffer coat could shine on their own.
The black jacket could also be tying in other darker shades in the rest of Emilia's outfit, though we couldn't see what trousers or shoes she opted to wear. Recreating her look, you could use the black jacket to compliment a pair of chunky black winter boots, or a pair of black faux-leather trousers, both of which would look great with an oversized jumper like Emilia's.
Ok, it's time to talk about the coat. We need practicality in winter, with waterproof coats and well-insulated styles being absolute must-haves. But we also want these functional styles to be flattering too and striking this balance can be difficult. That's why we adore Emilia's coat which blends functionality with style perfectly.
The puffer style looks so cosy, doesn't it? And with the longline silhouette, which is broken up by stitched detailing that creates the iconic puffer look, you're sure to be wrapped up and kept warm no matter how bad the weather gets in a coat like Emilia's. The taupe shade is also stunning, especially against the buttery texture of the soft, waterproof fabric, and it's a super versatile neutral that you'll be able to pair with any and all outfits.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
