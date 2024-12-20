Unsure what to wear for Twixmas? Emilia Fox’s bottle green velvet dress is perfect for those in-between days
Emilia Fox recently wore a gorgeous green midi dress and the combination of this colour and the velvet fabric is perfect for the season
Emilia Fox’s bottle green velvet dress is the perfect easy and chic look for those days between Christmas and New Year.
At this time of year we find ourselves reaching for the sparkly and jewel-toned pieces in our winter capsule wardrobe as we put together Christmas party outfits and start to think about what to wear on New Year’s Eve. However, many of us can often overlook dressing for another crucial period - the time in between these two celebrations. Often referred to as "Twixmas" the time between Christmas and New Year is when we want to be comfortable, but social gatherings are often still happening. This is when a dress is perfect and it doesn’t come much more fabulous yet understated than Emilia Fox’s bottle green velvet dress.
Unlike tailored co-ords or jeans and a jumper, a dress is an easy all-in-one outfit that requires minimal styling fuss during this busy time. Velvet dresses in particular look so wonderful for Christmas and beyond, as Emilia proved when she shared a picture of her Aspiga Clara dress.
A post shared by Emilia Fox (@emiliarosefox)
Shop Green Velvet Dresses
The deep forest green tone of this velvet dress is similar to Emilia Fox's Aspiga dress and it's such a glorious option if you want to put your own twist on her look. It has a timeless tea dress silhouette, with feminine puffed sleeves and a flowing skirt.
Like Emilia Fox's dress, this has a tiered skirt which gives it such a beautiful shape. The blouson sleeves are a lovely detail and the addition of pockets is practical and gives this more of a relaxed feel that would work for those days between Christmas and New Year, as well as for the festive season itself.
Shop More Velvet Dresses
Burgundy is one of the season's most on-trend colours and this dark red velvet dress is the perfect piece to bring some into your wardrobe, whilst still being very timeless. The velvet also has a subtle sparkle running through it and the angel sleeves are delicate.
This velvet dress has a fitted waist and a tie fastening at the back, as well as an elegant sweeping V-neckline. Style with flat knee high boots or ankle boots for a more dressed-down look or elevate it even more with a pair of heels and some glittering jewellery.
She wore this stand-out item from the sustainable fashion brand for a day doing press interviews for Silent Witness which returns for season 28 on 6th January 2024. Although she declared in her caption that it was “beginning to look a lot like Christmas”, we think this gorgeous green dress is something that can also work for Twixmas and New Year. It’s made from luxurious viscose rich velvet and has an elegant silhouette with its long, relaxed sleeves and tiered midi skirt.
The bodice drapes beautifully and isn’t so streamlined and fitted which is the last thing many people want over the festive period. The sleeves have elasticated frill cuffs for a touch more detail and the lace trims at the neck, yoke and tiers are so delicate. They are a subtle colour contrast against the dark bottle green velvet which couldn’t be more Christmassy.
Jewel tones, though, work all winter long and so you can get plenty of wear out of a dark green dress like Emilia’s in the New Year too. Forest green looks great with neutral tones and metallics and we also dispute the ‘blue and green should never be seen’ phrase and love it with blue too.
The Silent Witness star, who recently wore a burgundy velvet jumpsuit from Aspiga, showcased how to make a velvet midi dress look a bit more relaxed but still put-together. She layered gold necklaces over the top of her dress’s high neckline and looked to be wearing her dress with black leather boots rather than high heeled shoes.
A post shared by Emilia Fox (@emiliarosefox)
They appeared to have an almond-shaped toe and though it’s not entirely clear from Emilia’s photo whether they were heeled or flat, either would be pretty. Flat boots can help to dress down a more formal look and you can also layer over a velvet dress with a cosy cardigan, knitted vest or jumper for more low-key outings with friends and family.
No matter how you style it, a velvet dress is such an easy but sophisticated outfit choice and it’s a little more subtle than the sparkly dresses people enjoy wearing for New Year. Emilia herself recently wore a magnificent sparkling shooting star gown to the ballet, showing that she’s just as skilled at going all-out with her stunning outfits.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
