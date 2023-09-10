Duchess Sophie's sassy zebra and floral print 90s mini dress was so bold - and we love her ultra short bob

Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh once wore the ultimate bold print 90s mini dress for a royal outing - and it even featured zebra print. 

Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh has become a royal fashion icon over the past few years, with her outfit choices often praised and admired by fans. 

From her gorgeous white shirt dress in The Bahamas and her bold red dress with comfy espadrilles to her one shouldered lace gown, plenty of Duchess Sophie's looks for official royal appearances have wowed in recent months. 

While the Duchess of Edinburgh, who was previously known as the Countess of Wessex, has an elegant, timeless and ultra regal style these days, she was known to dress a little more daringly before her and Prince Edward's wedding. 

What with her mini dress and heels combo worn for Lady Chatto's wedding in 1994, along with these unearthed photographs of her in 1995 rocking an uber vibrant printed mini dress for a charity race day at Ascot. 

In the vintage photographs, Duchess Sophie, who was Sophie Rhys-Jones at the time, can be seen wearing the statement mini dress adorned with zebra and red, pink and yellow flower print. 

The standout piece featured a v-neck with a cutout detail along with a hem falling above the knee. 

Sophie teamed the look with a smart, navy cropped blazer featuring short sleeves and a round neckline, adding a pair of simple matching heels. 

As for accessories, a simple leather shoulder bag and a pair of summery aviator shades added a relaxed energy to the striking look.

Sophie completed the ensemble with a delicate silver wristwatch with a small circular  face and added a pair of pretty pearl earrings. 

Meanwhile, her short cheek-length, shapely bob proved that the Duchess's face shape suits pretty much any haircut, with her known for having longer, sleeker locks now, along with having looked gorgeous with a swishy shoulder-length bob back in 2011. 

