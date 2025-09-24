Drew Barrymore delivers a masterclass in the skirt suit, as this chic tailoring look steps back into the limelight

When Drew Barrymore attended The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a pinstripe skirt suit, tie and playful accessories, she proved this once-forgotten look is firmly back on the fashion radar.

Back in the 80s, the skirt suit was the ultimate power-dressing look. Stiff, double-breasted and complete with shoulder pads, it was certainly a statement, but not the most timeless. Confined to the office, the skirt suit became a relic, overshadowed by the rise of casual tailoring and relaxed separates.

But, fast forward to the fall/winter fashion trends 2025, and it's back in fashion. A far cry from the 80s version, designers have reimagined the silhouette with fresh eyes. Hemlines are more fluid, jackets are cropped and boxy, and a more pared-back finish allows for playful layering.

THE SKIRT SUIT STYLING GUIDE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like most tailoring, the styling possibilities are endless. Drew Barrymore's look leans into many of the latest fall/winter trends. The skirt-suit of the '80s may be long-gone, but the era's androgynous style has made its way back onto the runway in the form of oversized blazers and ties. The addition of a tie in Drew's outfit pulls the skirt suit together, keeping everything tonal in navy blue, and contrasts with her platform heels and kitsch Thom Browne dog-shaped bag.

For an off-duty take, you can relax the look slightly by wearing a soft knit under the blazer, while loafers, trainers or kitten-heel boots will help to dress the suit down. Lean into the versatility of a co-ord and play around with textures and proportions. Split up the duo and pair the blazer with wide-leg jeans and try the skirt with a sleeveless roll-neck or a shirt with a statement sleeve or collar detail for a chic fall outfit idea.

Come evening, it's all about having fun with the accessories. Like Drew, you can add a quirky bag or statement shoe to bring some of your own personality to the look. Alternatively, luxe fabrics like silk or cashmere instantly elevate a simple suit, especially when paired with chunky jewelry.

Get the look

So if you're thinking of upgrading your workwear wardrobe with this season's must-have tailored co-ord, or want to give your evening look a chic new twist, the skirt suit is a versatile investment you'll wear again and again. Just remember to balance with playful accessories and contrast with heels or more casual footwear for day.