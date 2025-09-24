Drew Barrymore delivers a masterclass in the skirt suit, as this chic tailoring look steps back into the limelight
Drew's pinstripe moment marks the return of a wardrobe icon
When Drew Barrymore attended The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a pinstripe skirt suit, tie and playful accessories, she proved this once-forgotten look is firmly back on the fashion radar.
Back in the 80s, the skirt suit was the ultimate power-dressing look. Stiff, double-breasted and complete with shoulder pads, it was certainly a statement, but not the most timeless. Confined to the office, the skirt suit became a relic, overshadowed by the rise of casual tailoring and relaxed separates.
But, fast forward to the fall/winter fashion trends 2025, and it's back in fashion. A far cry from the 80s version, designers have reimagined the silhouette with fresh eyes. Hemlines are more fluid, jackets are cropped and boxy, and a more pared-back finish allows for playful layering.
THE SKIRT SUIT STYLING GUIDE
Like most tailoring, the styling possibilities are endless. Drew Barrymore's look leans into many of the latest fall/winter trends. The skirt-suit of the '80s may be long-gone, but the era's androgynous style has made its way back onto the runway in the form of oversized blazers and ties. The addition of a tie in Drew's outfit pulls the skirt suit together, keeping everything tonal in navy blue, and contrasts with her platform heels and kitsch Thom Browne dog-shaped bag.
For an off-duty take, you can relax the look slightly by wearing a soft knit under the blazer, while loafers, trainers or kitten-heel boots will help to dress the suit down. Lean into the versatility of a co-ord and play around with textures and proportions. Split up the duo and pair the blazer with wide-leg jeans and try the skirt with a sleeveless roll-neck or a shirt with a statement sleeve or collar detail for a chic fall outfit idea.
Come evening, it's all about having fun with the accessories. Like Drew, you can add a quirky bag or statement shoe to bring some of your own personality to the look. Alternatively, luxe fabrics like silk or cashmere instantly elevate a simple suit, especially when paired with chunky jewelry.
Get the look
EXACT MATCH
Thom Browne is the king of both suiting and playful accessories, which explains why Drew Barrymore's look feels so cohesive. If you love kitsch bags, this is a worthy investment, but if you're after something more timeless that still makes a statement look for interesting takes on classic shapes instead.
So if you're thinking of upgrading your workwear wardrobe with this season's must-have tailored co-ord, or want to give your evening look a chic new twist, the skirt suit is a versatile investment you'll wear again and again. Just remember to balance with playful accessories and contrast with heels or more casual footwear for day.
Stephanie Sofokleous is a London-based fashion editor, stylist and writer with over a decade of experience in the industry. Stephanie started her career in women’s monthlies, working on the fashion teams at Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health, and Hello! Fashion Monthly.
Stephanie spent the last eight years as fashion stylist and writer at You Magazine (Mail on Sunday) and is now freelance. She specialises in sustainability, inclusivity, and timeless style.
