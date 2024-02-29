Dr Martens launch new repair service to help you get the most out of your beloved boots

Dr Martens is one of our go-to footwear brands for high-quality, stylish pieces that will last decades in a capsule wardrobe. But if our years of faithfully wearing DMs weren't enough to sell us on the retailer, its newly launched shoe repair service will be the thing to do it.

The w&h team has several pairs of the best Dr Martens between us, and we can attest to the fact that they really do deliver on their promises of unbeatably high quality. However, with multiple years of wear comes some damage which may have you considering purchasing a fresh pair of Docs.

But thanks to the brand's new collaboration with expert footwear restorers The Boot Repair Co, you can maximise the longevity of the pair you already own. The most important qualities of the best winter boots are sturdiness and reliability, and with this new service, you can guarantee both for years to come.

New Dr Martens repair service

There are few things worse than having to admit that your favourite pair of shoes is probably past its best and nearing retirement. But rather than chucking a worn-down pair of Dr Martens in the bin, you now have the option to restore your most beloved pair to its former glory.

If you've got a pair of beaten-up DMs sitting around the house that could do with a new lease of life, it couldn't be easier to use the brand's repairs service via their website. And as well as offering repairs for footwear, you can also get any accessories from the brand spruced up too.

Simply visit the Dr Martens repairs service page, scroll down to find the service you require, add it to your basket, and choose 'return delivery' at checkout. Post the item to them, and it will be fully repaired and returned to you with increased durability and quality.

The best sustainable clothing brands are about more than just making each piece ethically; allowing customers to repair the pieces they already own rather than leaving them with no option but to buy new is a brilliant step in making our capsule wardrobes increasingly eco-friendly.

The cost for each repair will vary depending on the pair of shoes and the exact service you require, and shipping is free on all UK mainland orders over £50.