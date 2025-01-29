Demi Moore showed the chic power of collars, buttons and chunky brogues in sleek navy midi

We're in love with Demi Moore's recent look, a step away from her usual outfits that elevates a vintage look with a seriously modern twist - and showcases the power of collars and buttons.

Demi Moore is certainly the woman of the hour - finally having her moment after waiting in the wings for so many years to receive the recognition and accolades she deserves. Fresh from her Golden Globes win for The Substance and now hotly tipped for an Oscar, Demi is not just having a runaway success with her career, but also her choice of outfits.

Attending the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch at Hotel Casa del Mar recently, Demi took a simple navy midi dress and turned it into something quite spectacular. The vintage-inspired dress featured shoulder pads, a strong, white collar, and sleek buttons - and we can't stop thinking about it. Now we're on the hunt for the same items for our own capsule wardrobes.

(Image credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Film Independent)

Shop navy midi dresses

Karen Millen Collar Pencil Midi Dress £249.00 at Debenhams Strong shoulderline? Check. Eye-catching buttons? Check. The perfect collar? Check. This Karen Millen dress has everything you need to emulate Demi's look - snap this up while you can, it's pure vintage gorgeousness with a modern touch. Ghost Bethan Crepe Midi Shirt Dress £169.00 at Ghost This dress features vintage sleeve lines and a white contrasting collar - if you like more swish to your dress, this is an alternative to a fitted midi. The Bethan is a timeless head-turner perfect for any occasion. Roman Navy Contrast Collar Knitted Dress £36.00 (was £45.00) at Roman Add a touch of sophistication to your wardrobe and channel your inner Demi Moore with this contrast collar knit dress. Featuring a classic round neck and long sleeves in a flattering fit and flare shape, the contrast collar detail adds a unique twist to this timeless piece.

Shop black brogues

Pavers Classic Pattern Leather Brogues £34.99 (was £64.99) at Pavers A vintage dress needs vintage shoes, and these smart leather brogues are the choice you need, and emulate the lace-up shoes Demi wears with her dress. Showcasing a classic brogue pattern, these brogues feature a supportive heel that adds subtle elevation, and are perfect for your staple wardrobe. Cos Chunky Leather Lace-Ups £135.00 at COS A timeless lace-up shoe modernised with a chunky sole, these are the perfect shoes to nod to a time gone by while bringing a modern flare. Grab a pair for your staple wardrobe pronto. Jones Bootmaker Tanaya Leather Shoes £79.20 (was £99.00) at Jones Bootmaker Tanaya has been specifically crafted for comfort, with a flexible outsole, a plush memory-foam insole and padded arch support. The design is also incredibly stylish and gorgeously vintage - elevate your outfits with this smart pair of lace-ups.

Demi wore her long, stunning dark hair straight with a centre parting, and cascading down her back. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing a simple and dainty necklace and cute drop earrings. The actress also had a small, vintage-inspired navy clutch bag to match her dress.

While the look was unusual for Demi, it's one that instantly made her stand out from the crowd. If you've got a vintage gap in your staple wardrobe, this is just the inspiration you need to add some classic pieces to it, that are just as relevant today as they were during their original era.