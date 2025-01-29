Demi Moore showed the chic power of collars, buttons and chunky brogues in sleek navy midi
In a step away from her usual outfits, Demi Moore elevated a vintage look with a seriously modern twist - and we're in love
We're in love with Demi Moore's recent look, a step away from her usual outfits that elevates a vintage look with a seriously modern twist - and showcases the power of collars and buttons.
Demi Moore is certainly the woman of the hour - finally having her moment after waiting in the wings for so many years to receive the recognition and accolades she deserves. Fresh from her Golden Globes win for The Substance and now hotly tipped for an Oscar, Demi is not just having a runaway success with her career, but also her choice of outfits.
Attending the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch at Hotel Casa del Mar recently, Demi took a simple navy midi dress and turned it into something quite spectacular. The vintage-inspired dress featured shoulder pads, a strong, white collar, and sleek buttons - and we can't stop thinking about it. Now we're on the hunt for the same items for our own capsule wardrobes.
Demi wore her long, stunning dark hair straight with a centre parting, and cascading down her back. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing a simple and dainty necklace and cute drop earrings. The actress also had a small, vintage-inspired navy clutch bag to match her dress.
While the look was unusual for Demi, it's one that instantly made her stand out from the crowd. If you've got a vintage gap in your staple wardrobe, this is just the inspiration you need to add some classic pieces to it, that are just as relevant today as they were during their original era.
