Demi Moore's houndstooth trench coat was the best alternative to the classic honey colour
We're shopping this season's latest styles just in time for spring
Back in 2020, Demi Moore perfectly demonstrated the power of a houndstooth trench coat – this iconic heritage print combined with the classic trench coat style is undeniably stylish – and we're drawing inspiration from this archival look for spring/summer 2025.
With the arrival of spring comes often unpredictable weather, from light showers to sunshine, so our outerwear needs to do it all – cue the best trench coats. Lightweight enough for when the sun decides to appear and often made from gabardine a showerproof material to ensure that we keep dry, trench coats really do it all.
However, with endless options and prints, it can feel like a minefield trying to decide which direction to go in in terms of design and style. The best Burberry trench coats often appear in rich honey hues or sleek blacks; however, we're here to make a case for printed designs, including checks, houndstooth and ginghams.
Her houndstooth trench coat was layered over a contrasting checked midi-skirt by Dior, alongside a crochet black top, black slingback heels and some netted tights. As a finishing touch she opted for the well-loved Dior mini saddle bag.
Shop Demi's Trench Coat Look
Almost half price, this striking heritage plaid trench coat should not be missed. It features a wool blend, a stylish midi-length and a removable belt.
For £89, this tailored checked trench coat will effortlessly elevate your everyday looks. Layer over tailored separates, your favourite denim, or floaty dresses.
With a subtle pink hue, this trench coat will immediately brighten your current outerwear collection. Pair with buttery yellow, pistachio green or crimson red.
Made from a pure cotton checked fabric and woven in Italy, this trench coat is one that will last you a lifetime. It has a contemporary popper closure, a neat collar and cuff straps.
If you're looking to pair a checked trench with a contrasting pattern, this wrap skirt is the perfect piece. Alternatively, style with a crisp white shirt and brown leather loafers.
Just in time for the warmer months, snap up this crochet black top. Team this piece with floaty skirts, ecru barrel leg jeans or your favourite denim shorts.
And if you're wondering how to style a trench coat, or what silhouettes work with this coat style, Demi's 2020 outfit can serve as the ultimate inspiration. For example, for an elevated options choose skirts or dresses with a similar hem length, and tuck in a blouse or light weight knitwear for a neat finish. Or to create a laid-back weekend look, opt for your favourite denim pieces and a simple linen blouse.
Our woman&home Digital Editor Caroline Parr comments, "A beige trench coat is of course a classic, but if you like to stand out from the crowd then houndstooth print is a very chic way to do it. A coat like Demi's ankle-grazing style is the perfect layer for days when the weather can't decide what it's doing, and would look effortlessly sophisticated teamed with jeans, a T-shirt and ballet flats."
What I love most about this trench coat variation is that you can immediately create a bold, standout outfit with minimal effort. Keep the underneath layers neutral with creams or ecrus. Or for the ultimate impact, contrast with other bold patterns.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
