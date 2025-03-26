Demi Moore's houndstooth trench coat was the best alternative to the classic honey colour

Back in 2020, Demi Moore perfectly demonstrated the power of a houndstooth trench coat – this iconic heritage print combined with the classic trench coat style is undeniably stylish – and we're drawing inspiration from this archival look for spring/summer 2025.

With the arrival of spring comes often unpredictable weather, from light showers to sunshine, so our outerwear needs to do it all – cue the best trench coats. Lightweight enough for when the sun decides to appear and often made from gabardine a showerproof material to ensure that we keep dry, trench coats really do it all.

However, with endless options and prints, it can feel like a minefield trying to decide which direction to go in in terms of design and style. The best Burberry trench coats often appear in rich honey hues or sleek blacks; however, we're here to make a case for printed designs, including checks, houndstooth and ginghams.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her houndstooth trench coat was layered over a contrasting checked midi-skirt by Dior, alongside a crochet black top, black slingback heels and some netted tights. As a finishing touch she opted for the well-loved Dior mini saddle bag.

Shop Demi's Trench Coat Look

And if you're wondering how to style a trench coat, or what silhouettes work with this coat style, Demi's 2020 outfit can serve as the ultimate inspiration. For example, for an elevated options choose skirts or dresses with a similar hem length, and tuck in a blouse or light weight knitwear for a neat finish. Or to create a laid-back weekend look, opt for your favourite denim pieces and a simple linen blouse.

Our woman&home Digital Editor Caroline Parr comments, "A beige trench coat is of course a classic, but if you like to stand out from the crowd then houndstooth print is a very chic way to do it. A coat like Demi's ankle-grazing style is the perfect layer for days when the weather can't decide what it's doing, and would look effortlessly sophisticated teamed with jeans, a T-shirt and ballet flats."

What I love most about this trench coat variation is that you can immediately create a bold, standout outfit with minimal effort. Keep the underneath layers neutral with creams or ecrus. Or for the ultimate impact, contrast with other bold patterns.