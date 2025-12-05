Demi Moore's layered sheer blouse and strappy black dress combination is a genius styling trick for party season

Demi Moore's updated take on the classic little black dress perfects elevated party dressing. Attending the Landman premiere back in November, the actress wore a striking black strappy dress layered over a sheer shirt with a sharp black tie, instantly modernising the classic LBD.

With party season just around the corner, finding outfits that feel elegant, festive and a little bit different is on everyone's mind. While sequins and satin are both fabulous choices, sometimes reinventing what's already in your wardrobe can truly make an impact – how about layering a dress over a sheer blouse?

Demi's look consisted of a long black column dress by Thom Browne, layered over a white sheer collared shirt and sharp black tie. The shirt included a sharp white collar and a gently sheer finish. To accessorise, she opts for sparkly statement earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What makes this look so brilliant – and so achievable – is its simplicity. Layering a contrasting blouse underneath a classic black dress instantly adds shape and bonus fashion points. Whether you choose something sheer, silky or crisp, the result is a chic, stylish outfit that feels fresh and party-ready. Plus, it makes reworking what's already in your winter capsule wardrobe achievable.

Shop Demi's Look

Demi's premiere outfit feels like a subtle nod to her iconic Met Gala 2025 look, where she took to the red carpet in a bold couture dress in the shape of a necktie by Thom Browne.

For those of us thinking ahead to the festive season, this two-piece layering trick offers a wonderfully chic option. Whether you're looking for a Christmas party outfit or a winter dinner, layering a blouse underneath a sleeveless dress adds structure to a simple dress.