Demi Moore proves that denim isn't only for daywear - pairing the chicest black denim skirt with a fabulous bouclé blazer and slingback heels
This is a styling combination that should be on everyone's radar this festive season
At the Hamptons Film Festival in New York, actress Demi Moore proves that denim isn't just exclusive to daywear. Stepping onto the red carpet, she wore a black denim skirt with a fabulous tweed blazer and coordinating slingback heels, revealing an elevated take on classic denim.
If you're looking for ways to dress up your much-loved denim skirts or you're simply ready to get on the denim skirt trends, this look from Demi Moore should serve as some serious inspiration. And while jeans are a go-to staple for most, a denim skirt can add a much-needed edge to your autumn capsule wardrobe and can be worn for any occasion!
Shop Demi's Look: Option 1
You can't go wrong with a black blazer. From wearing with the best jeans for your body type to teaming with some polished tailored trousers and ankles boots, this blazer will look great with everything.
Shop Demi's Look: Option 2
This skirt has an uncanny resemblance to Demi Moore's red carpet piece. Through the colder season style this with one of the best wool jumpers, and layer over a trench coat for the ultimate look.
If you've been searching for a new autumnal jacket this textured pick from M&S will be your new best friend. It features a fabulous tweed texture and gold tone buttons, this piece is certain to add dimension to your outfits.
Moore chose an all-black ensemble that's certainly on trend this year, we've seen lots of a-listers wearing monochromatic looks that we can't get enough off. Her exact outfit is from Self-Portrait’s 2025 collection, and features a black bouclé jacket and a black flared denim midi skirt, finished off with some fabulous pointed slingback heels and minimal jewellery. When it comes to denim many of us assume that it's exclusive to daywear, however, there are plenty of ways to dress up your favourite denim pieces, and opting for a statement blazer or blouse and heels will certainly help you do so.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this red carpet look saying, "Who better than Demi Moore to show us how to put a glamorous spin on denim? Dress codes have changed so much over the years, so if you're wondering can jeans be business casual, the answer is, with the right shoe, absolutely yes! But right in time for Christmas party season, Demi just proved that a midi skirt will put a fresh twist on denim.
Later commenting, "The flared shape of hers is beautiful. Add heels and a blazer and you're red carpet ready (or maybe festive cocktails ready!), but switch to a jumper and a pair of the best white trainers and it's a chic everyday look. Genius!"
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Prince William's excuse to get out of 'competitive' game night with Middletons
Prince William is reportedly not a big fan of the Middleton family's 'favourite' fast-paced card game and he used this excuse to get out of it
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
This multi-tasking SPF brings glow to dull winter skin - and makes me actually want to wear it daily
Wearing sunscreen is essential no matter the season - and this radiant SPF50 hybrid from Tatcha makes the task easier than most...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Kate Winslet's skinny jeans, toffee-toned Chelsea boots and big blazer looked effortless and elegant all at once
Kate Winslet has shown us how to style skinny jeans in the most chic and fuss-free way and we're definitely going to be giving this a go
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Helen Skelton's all white 'girls night out' look with sparkly bow heels is the sleek winter style we're gravitating towards
Helen Skelton and Sara Davies both looked stunning as they enjoyed a 'proper girls night out' together
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Winslet's vibrant red jumpsuit offers the perfect style inspiration for special occasion wear - we're adding similar styles straight to our baskets
Kate Winslet made a glamorous appearance in red to accept the Golden Icon Award
By Molly Smith Published
-
Victoria Beckham's simple yet sultry mini dress with a satin collared blazer struck the perfect balance of understated and sophisticated
You can likely recreate Victoria's chic party look with pieces you already have in your wardrobe
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Claudia Winkleman's winter style never misses the mark - and her cool cosy puffer coat has got us dashing to buy our own
Claudia Winkleman's cosy puffer coat is a winter staple that couldn't be easier to style with our everyday outfits this season
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Trinny Woodall just wore the perfect autumn coat - the sophisticated tweed style is so timeless and versatile it will work for every occasion
Trinny Woodall's longline tweed coat oozes sophistication
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Minnie Driver just found the most sophisticated way to wear sparkles this party season – and swaps her signature curls for a striking sleek bob
We can't wait to recreate this look for the upcoming festivities
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Katie Holmes' luxury caramel tan tote bag is from a high street favourite – the oversized accessory is the 'perfect work bag contender'
Katie Holmes steps out with autumn's latest must-have accessory
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published