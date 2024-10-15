Demi Moore proves that denim isn't only for daywear - pairing the chicest black denim skirt with a fabulous bouclé blazer and slingback heels

At the Hamptons Film Festival in New York, actress Demi Moore proves that denim isn't just exclusive to daywear. Stepping onto the red carpet, she wore a black denim skirt with a fabulous tweed blazer and coordinating slingback heels, revealing an elevated take on classic denim.

If you're looking for ways to dress up your much-loved denim skirts or you're simply ready to get on the denim skirt trends, this look from Demi Moore should serve as some serious inspiration. And while jeans are a go-to staple for most, a denim skirt can add a much-needed edge to your autumn capsule wardrobe and can be worn for any occasion!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Demi's Look: Option 1

Catalog Classics Womens Long Denim Skirt £30.56 at Amazon In a dark wash denim, this skirt is not only super stylish but is brilliant value for money. Plus it features a stretch material that will keep you comfortable all day long too. Pair with your favourite slingbacks for an elevated look or your favourite trainers. Steve Madden Eponine Jacket £125 at Revolve You can't go wrong with a black blazer. From wearing with the best jeans for your body type to teaming with some polished tailored trousers and ankles boots, this blazer will look great with everything. Mango Kitten Slingback Heels Black £45.99 at Mango With the winter season commencing you'll be sure to wear these slingback kitten heels to every festive occasion. Plus the small heel means that you'll be ultra-comfortable as well as stylish this year.

Shop Demi's Look: Option 2

Levi's Fit And Flare Skirt Black £70 at Levis This skirt has an uncanny resemblance to Demi Moore's red carpet piece. Through the colder season style this with one of the best wool jumpers, and layer over a trench coat for the ultimate look. M&S Tweed Textured Short Utility Jacket £75 at M&S If you've been searching for a new autumnal jacket this textured pick from M&S will be your new best friend. It features a fabulous tweed texture and gold tone buttons, this piece is certain to add dimension to your outfits. River Island Slingback Mesh Heel £36 at ASOS These mesh heels offer the perfect amount of edge to liven up your evening wear looks. Style with your favourite little black dress for the ultimate special occasion outfit.

Moore chose an all-black ensemble that's certainly on trend this year, we've seen lots of a-listers wearing monochromatic looks that we can't get enough off. Her exact outfit is from Self-Portrait’s 2025 collection, and features a black bouclé jacket and a black flared denim midi skirt, finished off with some fabulous pointed slingback heels and minimal jewellery. When it comes to denim many of us assume that it's exclusive to daywear, however, there are plenty of ways to dress up your favourite denim pieces, and opting for a statement blazer or blouse and heels will certainly help you do so.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this red carpet look saying, "Who better than Demi Moore to show us how to put a glamorous spin on denim? Dress codes have changed so much over the years, so if you're wondering can jeans be business casual, the answer is, with the right shoe, absolutely yes! But right in time for Christmas party season, Demi just proved that a midi skirt will put a fresh twist on denim.

Later commenting, "The flared shape of hers is beautiful. Add heels and a blazer and you're red carpet ready (or maybe festive cocktails ready!), but switch to a jumper and a pair of the best white trainers and it's a chic everyday look. Genius!"