Davina McCall proves that cool weather styling is a lot simpler then you think - wearing a flattering denim jumpsuit, tailored coat and black loafers

Davina McCall perfectly demonstrates how to layer up for the cooler months ahead—styling a flattering denim jumpsuit with a white blouse underneath, and a tailored overcoat, finished off with timeless black loafers and gold jewellery.

With the colder months around the corner, it might be time to start considering what to include in your autumn capsule wardrobe. Overcoats? Jumpers? Layers? Or if you're still clinging to your summer summer staples, then we're here to simply encourage you to consider cooler weather alternatives in preparation for the upcoming season.

Davina McCall's denim red-carpet look from earlier this summer sets the standards high for styling layers. She shows that adapting to changing temperatures doesn't have to be monotonous. In fact, this sophisticated look is exciting and fashion-forward—everything we want our autumn outfits to be.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Davina McCall's look

Wearing the fabulous outfit, McCall attended a press event for the theatre production of "A View From The Bridge," where she was photographed on the red carpet entering the venue, and later with Callum Scott and Anais Gallagher.

This denim one-piece is one of the best jumpsuits we've seen all season. In mid-wash denim and featuring a stylish exposed zip and metal buckles on the shoulder, there is something so timeless and effortless about this design. Jumpsuits can be styled in so many ways, making them a top pick for the cooler months ahead. She has chosen to layer the piece over a white short-sleeve blouse, a classic styling move that just works and a styling choice you can easily replicate in late summer and autumn.

White blouses and blue denim go together oh-so-well, and when the weather is unpredictable, this combination is a fail-safe. And to finish off this chic attire, she opts for black loafer-style heels and a black crossbody bag, adding a touch of glamour to this smart-casual outfit. Alongside this, she wears a gold chunky necklace that truly elevates the whole ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to accessorise denim

Grateful Black Dune London £90 at Dune Loafers are certainly in fashion again, but did they ever really go out of it? And this heeled option offers a glamorous take on a timeless style, perfect for elevating autumn looks. AllSaints Leather Cross Body Bag, Black £139 at John Lewis You'll reach for this bag everyday, with a sleek design made from quality leather, this crossbody bag is a must have. Plus it has just enough room for all your essentials. COS Chunky Mariner Chain Necklace £65 at COS Gold and chunky, whats not to love? Layer this piece over smaller pendant necklaces, or wear solo to make a statement. And you could also pair it with matching gold earrings, and a bracelet.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr is a huge fan of this look, commenting, "I love denim in all shapes and sizes, and Davina's jumpsuit is a really refreshing take on classic dungarees. Her zip front jumpsuit is fitted at the bodice, which gives it a dressier feel then you'd normally get with overalls, and the trousers flare into a really flattering wide leg cut.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Later saying "They're the ideal layering piece for autumn - all you need is a white shirt, loafers and gold jewellery to look incredibly chic.".