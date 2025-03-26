Clodagh McKenna showcased easy breezy high street dressing in M&S and Zara - but her bold belt did the talking

Clodagh McKenna just wore gorgeous high street pieces from M&S and Zara, but her vibrant woven belt really caught our attention.

Easy-to-wear, neutral staples will always have a key place in our wardrobe, no matter the season and they make the perfect outfit base. At this time of year we’re excited to start wearing our linen pieces again and we’re clearly not the only ones as Clodagh McKenna has already stepped out in some flowing linen trousers. As much as it’s worth investing in the best British clothing brands like LK Bennett and Fairfax & Favor when you want something specific, high street brands offer so many affordable options for everyday wear. Clodagh’s trousers were from one of our favourite places to shop - M&S - and she wore them on 25th March for This Morning.

The chef shared a peak of her outfit for the show on Instagram and revealed that she was wearing her linen trousers with a white shirt from Zara. On its own this would have been a stunning and simple outfit, but Clodagh took it to a fun new level with her vibrant woven belt.

Recreate Clodagh McKenna's Outfit

Zara White Poplin Shirt £22.99 at Zara We can't be sure that this is Clodagh's exact white Zara shirt, but it's very similar and an affordable option if you're missing this classic staple in your collection. It has a smart collar, V-neckline and cuffed sleeves. Roll up the sleeves for a more casual look and wear with linen trousers or blue jeans. La Redoute Two-Tone Belt Was £26, Now £10.40 at La Redoute Clodagh's belt might not be available anymore, but this two-tone design is a lovely way to recreate her look. It has a blend of woven natural fabric with red and a gold-toned buckle that brings some glamour. With an all-white outfit this would really make a statement. M&S Linen Rich Trousers £27.50 at M&S Not everyone is a fan of pure linen clothing because if its natural creasing and these linen blend trousers are a lovely alternative. They're a similar natural shade to Clodagh's pair and have a wide-leg silhouette and elasticated waistband. Zara Oversized Linen Blend Shirt £27.99 at Zara An oversized white linen blend shirt like this is a great choice for wearing as a top as well as open over a cami or T-shirt on a breezy warm day. This has a revere collar, side vents at the hem and a front patch pocket. Wear with shorts when the sun is out or jeans and tailored trousers on cooler days. NiceYnn Woven Adjustable Belt £7.59 at Amazon This orange belt is incredibly affordable and you can also get this same design in so many different colours. It's stretchy and would instantly bring a pop of colour to any neutral outfit. For a cohesive feel why not wear a similar toned bag or shoes when you opt for this? M&S Linen Blend Drawstring Trousers £27.50 at M&S These linen-rich trousers have a breezy wide-leg shape that make them ideal for wearing on warm days. They have a drawstring at the waist and are high-rise, with handy side pockets and patch pockets at the back. If you'd prefer another neutral tone, there are plenty of other shades in this design to choose from.

Although she explained that the belt is "very old" and she couldn’t remember where she bought it, we’ve done some digging and it looks to be the Rosantica Mamba Belt. This isn’t available anymore but we can totally understand why Clodagh has kept it in her accessories collection.

It’s made from a textured wicker material and the sides are embellished with tiny orange beads. These also feature on the large, round buckle that secures the belt and the hardware is gold which works well with the warm undertones of the orange hue. Clodagh McKenna wore her belt over the top of her trousers, but you could also just as easily wear a belt like this with a plain dress to give your waist more definition.

The blend of the very neutral raffia material with the vivid orange makes it bold but not overpowering - especially when worn with a pared-back outfit like Clodagh’s. It’s amazing how much of an impact a belt can make to an outfit and if you aren’t a fan of wearing bright coloured clothing a slightly more detailed belt is a subtler way to switch up your style.

For her appearance on This Morning, Clodagh struck a lovely balance between being summery and relaxed but also put-together. The belt was a playful addition alongside her very timeless high street pieces. Her M&S trousers were crafted from gorgeous linen which made them drape beautifully. Clodagh has also worn a similar pair of linen M&S trousers on a trip to India, styled by Dannii Whiteman, but these ones were a slightly paler colour.

Her white Zara shirt was worn open at the top, with the cuffs turned up. The crispness of the shirt brought a smarter feel to the chef’s ensemble and she finished off her look with an elegant pair of beige Chanel pumps with the iconic black toe caps. If you wanted to recreate Clodagh’s outfit day-to-day we’d recommend going for your best white trainers or sandals but her shoes were chic too.

This was an outfit that highlighted high street staples and reminded us that neutral outfits can be made a little more striking with the addition of a well-chosen colourful accessory.