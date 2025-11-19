Clodagh McKenna just wore the season’s trendiest print - her Fair Isle cardigan was perfect with her corduroy dungarees

There are so many autumn/winter fashion trends it’s hard to keep track, but one that’s got plenty of staying power is traditional patterns. Fair Isle and Argyle jumpers and cardigans are incredibly popular right now and they’re so classic that you know they’ll look chic in the years to come too.

Fair Isle prints in particular make a subtle alternative to Christmas jumpers and chef Clodagh McKenna just wore a gorgeous GAP design that immediately caught my eye. She paired it with a Zara roll neck and corduroy dungarees for an appearance on ITV’s This Morning cooking one of her recipes outdoors.

Sadly, it’s not just Clodagh who snapped up this cardi as the exact design is out of stock, though the trendiness of Fair Isle means there are plenty of options to choose from instead. Fair Isle pieces can often be bold, but hers was brown and white.

Neutral colours like these balance out patterns and prints and make them less daunting to style, whilst still making a statement. Brown, camel or grey make softer alternatives to black or navy and can be paired with lighter and darker items easily.

This is how Clodagh McKenna chose to wear her cardigan, as her fitted jumper underneath was a light cream hue and her dungarees were a rich burnt orange. These colours all complemented each other because they had warm undertones, though if you prefer cooler shades, you could pair a grey Fair Isle knit with blue or white.

Fair Isle brings a traditional edge to any outfit, as does corduroy, so put together Clodagh made a cosy winter look that was simultaneously on-trend and very timeless. Dungarees are the off-duty equivalent of a flattering jumpsuit and are comfy to wear, though you could easily swap them for cord trousers instead.

Likewise, if you love the chef’s ensemble but prefer jumpers, a Fair Isle sweater would be just as pretty. Both jumpers and cardigans can be layered under or over, depending on the weather, which makes them very versatile. Clodagh didn’t wear a coat whilst cooking on This Morning and finished off her look with suede Penelope Chilvers boots.

Fair Isle and corduroy seems to be a go-to combination for the ITV star, as she previously wore this same GAP cardi with ruby red trousers in an Instagram post about her Honey by Clodagh Casserole Pot. Once again, she went for warm-toned cords and this time looked to have worn the cardigan as a top in its own right.

Whilst this approach won’t be for everyone, it is becoming an increasingly popular way to wear cardigans and means you can get maximum use out of them. When it’s worn done up, you can clearly see the full beauty of a Fair Isle pattern on a cardi like Clodagh's too, with geometric motifs typically running across the front or around the neckline.