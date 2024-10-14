Claudia Winkleman's winter style never misses the mark - and her cool cosy puffer coat has got us dashing to buy our own

Claudia Winkleman’s cosy puffer coat is a staple that we’re eager to pick up ourselves as her winter style never misses the mark.

Many of us will have a season that we simply can’t wait to dress for - whether that’s winter when we want to make the most of our best wool jumpers, or summer when sandals and flowing dresses come into their own. Whether or not you love dressing for winter, though, one thing we all want to be when the temperatures drop is warm. One person who’s no stranger to putting together cosy and chic looks this time of year is Claudia Winkleman. Even her low-key winter outfits exude style and Claudia’s puffer coat has recently caught our eye.

The presenter wore a short puffer coat with black jeans or leggings in a photo shared by her, Vernon Kay and BBC Radio 2 that announced she was spending a week picking her Tracks of My Years with Vernon. It was a simple yet snuggly outfit choice that’s a far cry from the glamour and glitter of her Strictly looks, but was every bit as beautiful. Claudia Winkleman’s puffer coat was the star of the show and had the classic quilting that’s so often seen with this style of outerwear.

Shop Puffer Coats Like Claudia Winkleman's

Michael Kors Hooded Puffer Jacket Was £179.04, Now £89.51 at Nordstrom Currently reduced in the sale, this lightweight puffer jacket is the epitome of pared-back design and is so easy to stale with everything from jeans and jumpers to sportswear. It has a drawstring hood for extra cosiness and zip pockets. M&S Thermowarmth™ Puffer £39.50 at M&S This dark navy puffer jacket is something a little different if you already have plenty of black coats in your collection, but it's still very neutral and wearable. It's made with Thermowarmth™ technology to keep you cosy and it also has a water-repellent Stormwear™ finish to it. Superdry Mid-Length Puffer Jacket £119.99 at John Lewis Also available in brown and a muted red-pink shade, this comfortable black puffer is perfect for keeping you warm on chilly days. It falls to a mid-length and has an adjustable hem, as well as a zip and popper fastening.

Shop The Rest of Claudia's Look

ARFNKIM Fingerless Gloves £9.99 at Amazon Claudia Winkleman is a big fan of fingerless gloves and she looked like she was wearing some with her puffer coat. This grey pair are incredibly affordable and also come in several other gorgeous colours. M&S Ivy Black Skinny Jeans £25 at M&S These skinny jeans come in a range of leg lengths and they have a small amount of stretch to help make them extra comfy. The ankle grazer length works well with trainers and boots and the high-rise cut is such a popular design detail. Superdry Longline Puffer £149.99 at Superdry Not everyone is a huge fan of shorter puffer coats and if you want even more coverage for colder days then this coat is a lovely alternative that's worth the investment. It has a similar padded look to Claudia's jacket, and also has a longline length and hood.

The sleeves were puffy and oversized, ending in elasticated cuffs. The coat had a bomber jacket look to it that accentuated its casual feel and it seemed to finish around Claudia’s waist. If you prefer a bit more coverage from your best winter coats then there are also so many puffer coat options out there that fall to knee-length or beyond.

A more cropped puffer coat like Claudia’s is particularly great if you want to wear it - like she did - with skinny jeans or leggings. Styling a more oversized puffy jacket with streamlined trousers can help to balance out your silhouette, although in the autumn and winter months when cosiness and comfort is key, don’t be afraid to wear puffer coats with your favourite wide-leg trousers too as this is also gorgeous.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Claudia Winkleman’s choice of a black puffer coat made it so versatile as the neutral tone would work with any other shades, however she’s long loved an all-black outfit and went for one again in this October photo. Her black skinny jeans or leggings were worn under either a dove-grey knitted tunic or longline jumper.

The presenter then added even more warmth in the form of what appeared to be fingerless gloves or hand warmers. These were a khaki-brown hue and could just be seen poking out from her puffer coat’s cuffs. Claudia wore fingerless gloves a lot when filming The Traitors and so it’s perhaps no surprise to see that she’s putting them to good use again in this chilly weather.

(Image credit: Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Sadly, her footwear wasn’t visible in this snap but we suspect that she might have worn some of her best black boots to finish off her monochrome outfit. With this look Claudia proved how brilliant she is at dressing more casually and cosily at this time of year and demonstrated how whilst a puffer coat is a practical item, it can also look so chic with minimal styling fuss.