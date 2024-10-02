Claudia Winkleman's bold over shirt was way ahead of this year's huge leopard print resurgence

Claudia Winkleman's bold shirt was way ahead of this year's huge leopard print resurgence and it’s the perfect statement item.

The leopard print trend has been everywhere this year and as trends go, it’s one of the most timeless as it comes back year after year. Because of this, many of us will already have a leopard print item in our wardrobes that we’ve had for quite a while, whether it’s a pair of leopard print shoes or one of our best wool jumpers in this pattern. The same is true for Claudia Winkleman and whether or not she still reaches for it, her leopard print shirt from 2016 was ahead of the 2024 trend. The TV star attended the The Serpentine Summer Party co-hosted by Tommy Hilfiger that year in an outfit that would also be a stunning look for an autumnal evening out.

She wore a longline leopard print shirt with black trousers and fun metallic court shoe heels and the warm undertones of the pattern tied in with her shoes brilliantly. The shirt itself fell to just below her waist with a high-low hem and long, cuffed sleeves.

(Image credit: Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Tommy Hilfiger)

Shop Leopard Print Shirts Like Claudia Winkleman's

Although it had appeared to have a collar, Claudia put her own playful twist on this classic detail with the addition of a polka dot neck scarf. It’s possible that this scarf could’ve been part of the blouse’s design as an undone pussybow detail, but it looks to have been draped around her neck separately. Either way, the contrasting polka dot and leopard print patterns was a fun touch and even though both are so different, the neutral colour palette of the scarf and shirt meant they worked together.

For those wondering how to style leopard print, the tone of the pattern is an important factor. Leopard prints can range from having warm golds, browns and ambers in them, to being very cool-toned or even being just black and white. Claudia’s leopard print over shirt had a warm chestnut brown shade on it, as well as the black rosettes and creamy yellow background hue.

(Image credit: Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Tommy Hilfiger)

This meant it was a lovely balance between cool and warm tones and as a result was very versatile and easy to style with plenty of different colours. However, as we all know, Claudia Winkleman particularly loves wearing darker tones and for the Serpentine Summer Party she paired her shirt with black ankle grazer trousers.

The smart tailored design helped to balance out the boldness of her shirt and she finished off her outfit with a pair of sensational gold Gucci shoes. They were a cross between a loafer and court shoe and were made that bit more statement thanks to the bright metallic colour, the GG branding and the high-up tongue of the shoes.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

This was a stand-out yet still very easy-to-wear look from Claudia and she showed how easily leopard print can work for a more formal event too. If you want to follow in her footsteps and wear leopard print for an evening out or special occasion this season then a shirt is a lovely piece to do it with and you can layer knitwear and outerwear over the top for warmth whilst you’re travelling to and fro.

Alternatively, why not try out a leopard print skirt or a bag? These can be worn with more neutral items and won’t be as full-on as a leopard print dress or coat might be.