Claudia Winkleman's bold over shirt was way ahead of this year's huge leopard print resurgence
Claudia Winkleman's leopard print shirt from 2016 proves that this trend will keep coming back and it's the perfect print to make a statement
Claudia Winkleman's bold shirt was way ahead of this year's huge leopard print resurgence and it’s the perfect statement item.
The leopard print trend has been everywhere this year and as trends go, it’s one of the most timeless as it comes back year after year. Because of this, many of us will already have a leopard print item in our wardrobes that we’ve had for quite a while, whether it’s a pair of leopard print shoes or one of our best wool jumpers in this pattern. The same is true for Claudia Winkleman and whether or not she still reaches for it, her leopard print shirt from 2016 was ahead of the 2024 trend. The TV star attended the The Serpentine Summer Party co-hosted by Tommy Hilfiger that year in an outfit that would also be a stunning look for an autumnal evening out.
She wore a longline leopard print shirt with black trousers and fun metallic court shoe heels and the warm undertones of the pattern tied in with her shoes brilliantly. The shirt itself fell to just below her waist with a high-low hem and long, cuffed sleeves.
Shop Leopard Print Shirts Like Claudia Winkleman's
Add a pop of leopard print into your autumn outfits with this beautiful, puffed-sleeved shirt. The tones are neutral and muted, making it such an easy piece to style and the pussy bow neck detail is a chic touch. This is a great shirt to take you from day-to-night, styled with black jeans and ankle boots.
This stunning shirt is already sold out in several sizes so it's worth moving fast if you want to pick up this piece for autumn! It has a buttoned-up front, with delicate pintuck details on the bodice. The voluminous sleeves are a glamorous addition and the warm-toned pattern would be especially great styled with blue denim.
If you want your leopard print pieces to be even bolder then this blouse is a gorgeous option, with its ruffles running along the sleeves and down the front. They give the top such a feminine feel to it and the pattern is more cool-toned. Style with a satin skirt and a pair of heeled boots for a stand-out evening outfit, or jeans and flats for the daytime.
Although it had appeared to have a collar, Claudia put her own playful twist on this classic detail with the addition of a polka dot neck scarf. It’s possible that this scarf could’ve been part of the blouse’s design as an undone pussybow detail, but it looks to have been draped around her neck separately. Either way, the contrasting polka dot and leopard print patterns was a fun touch and even though both are so different, the neutral colour palette of the scarf and shirt meant they worked together.
For those wondering how to style leopard print, the tone of the pattern is an important factor. Leopard prints can range from having warm golds, browns and ambers in them, to being very cool-toned or even being just black and white. Claudia’s leopard print over shirt had a warm chestnut brown shade on it, as well as the black rosettes and creamy yellow background hue.
This meant it was a lovely balance between cool and warm tones and as a result was very versatile and easy to style with plenty of different colours. However, as we all know, Claudia Winkleman particularly loves wearing darker tones and for the Serpentine Summer Party she paired her shirt with black ankle grazer trousers.
The smart tailored design helped to balance out the boldness of her shirt and she finished off her outfit with a pair of sensational gold Gucci shoes. They were a cross between a loafer and court shoe and were made that bit more statement thanks to the bright metallic colour, the GG branding and the high-up tongue of the shoes.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
This was a stand-out yet still very easy-to-wear look from Claudia and she showed how easily leopard print can work for a more formal event too. If you want to follow in her footsteps and wear leopard print for an evening out or special occasion this season then a shirt is a lovely piece to do it with and you can layer knitwear and outerwear over the top for warmth whilst you’re travelling to and fro.
Alternatively, why not try out a leopard print skirt or a bag? These can be worn with more neutral items and won’t be as full-on as a leopard print dress or coat might be.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Sienna Miller's ultra laid-back baggy jeans and adidas Sambas combination has us in a frenzy - this is how you really do Parisian street styling
Wearing the trainers of the year - Sienna Miller nails effortlessly cool city styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Angelina Jolie's angelic white dress and vibrant red lipstick are a match made in heaven
We love her subtle way of elevating this timelessly sophisticated gown
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Sienna Miller's ultra laid-back baggy jeans and adidas Sambas combination has us in a frenzy - this is how you really do Parisian street styling
Wearing the trainers of the year - Sienna Miller nails effortlessly cool city styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Angelina Jolie's angelic white dress and vibrant red lipstick are a match made in heaven
We love her subtle way of elevating this timelessly sophisticated gown
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Air & Grace Sadie Platform Trainers Review: "a super smart trainer that will elevate any outfit"
At £189, are the Air & Grace Sadie platform trainers worth the price? Spoiler alert: yes
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Angellica Bell nails the athleisure look in cosy sweatshirt and vibrant neon trainers that will brighten even the greyest of gym days
Angellica went bright and bold in neon yellow trainers during her latest gym session
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Queen Mary's berries and cream toned outfit is a masterclass in keeping bright bold colour looking sophisticated
With simple styling and luxe fabrics, Queen Mary elevated her colourful outfit and we're taking style notes from the royal
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
If you love the leopard print adidas Sambas you won't believe these M&S lookalikes - they're certain to sell out soon
Selling for just under £50, these leopard print M&S trainers will be your new favourite shoe!
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're copying Kate Moss' Parisian style this autumn - combining sleek black trousers, suede studded cowboy boots and a stand-out leopard print tote bag
Spotted during Paris Fashion Week Kate Moss' look is one you'll want to wear on repeat in the cooler season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Cameron Diaz's ripped jeans and cosy scarf nailed comfy casual styling - and her suede boots are a staple for cold weather
Cameron Diaz's casual-chic look is the outfit inspiration we need to get through autumn in warmth and style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published