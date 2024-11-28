Claudia Winkleman's Hunter wellies are her Traitors outfit staple - and they're an incredible price in the Black Friday sale

Claudia styles the iconic wellies perfectly every time

Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors
(Image credit: BBC)
Lucy Wigley
By
published
in News

The Hunter wellington boots that are a key part of Claudia Winkleman's The Traitors wardrobe are way more affordable than usual thanks to the Black Friday sales.

Claudia is hardly ever seen without her signature Hunter wellies during The Traitors, and her outfits have become just as exciting as a traitor being unveiled. While we wait in eager anticipation for The Traitors season 3, we're going to channel our inner Claudia and grab ourselves a pair of the wellies she manages to perfectly match to every outfit she wears, because they're currently a great price in the Black Friday sale.

When she isn't presiding over The Traitors castle, we find ourselves lusting over the black satin outfits she dons for Strictly, and wonder if we can ever emulate the Claudia Winklelman fringe - yet another perfect asset to her head-to-toe style. While we all continue to trawl the internet looking to emulate her best looks, the first port of call is nabbing those discounted wellies - go go go!

Shop Hunter Wellies Like Claudia's

Hunter Boots Original Tall Boot Boots in Black
Hunter Original Tall Boot in Black

Save 25% on The Original Tall Boots, a timeless design from Hunter that brings a touch of chic to an array of outfits.

Hunter Original Tall Boot in Green
Hunter Original Tall Boot in Green

This forest green Hunter hue is utterly timeless and so forest-chic. Team with a cosy knit and longline coat for a classic outdoorsy look inspired by Claudia herself.

Hunter Original Tall Boot in Yellow
Hunter Original Tall Boot in Yellow

While this Hunter colourway isn't on sale, we adore this joyous yellow pair that are perfect for brightening up grey winter days.

Shop More Of Claudia's Style Favourites

Spanx Black Velvet Leggings
Spanx Velvet Leggings

The most glamourous leggings you'll ever see, these Spanx velvet leggings can be dressed up or down and are perfect for the winter party season.

Ashby velvet blazer
Jigsaw Ashby Velvet Blazer

Chaneling the look of a tux, the Ashby navy velvet blazer with its rich jewel tone velvets, will make the perfect addition to any capsule wardrobe.

Superdry Green Slouchy Stitch Roll Neck Knit Jumper
Superdry Green Slouchy Stitch Roll Neck Knit Jumper

Although not an exact match of the green cable knit jumper worn by Claudia, which was from Laura Aston Designs, this Superdry chunky knit is almost identical and a steal at £50.

Claudia has so many incredible looks, you're definitely not alone if every time you see her on screen you can't help but yell, "that outfit!" and wonder why you've never put a kilt at the top of your Christmas list. The presenter's slightly gothic aura adds further edge to her outfits - the dark hair, the black eyeliner, never quite knowing whether she's going to shout at The Traitors contestants or cry with them - she's quite the enigma.

The appeal of her daring outfits surely make Claudia one of the most instantly recognisable women on our screens. She often downplays the appeal of her image however, once telling The Times, "I used to get work because if you couldn’t remember a name, they’d say ‘That weird one with a fringe.'" That's definitely not how we'd remember her, that's for sure.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

