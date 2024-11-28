Claudia Winkleman's Hunter wellies are her Traitors outfit staple - and they're an incredible price in the Black Friday sale
Claudia styles the iconic wellies perfectly every time
The Hunter wellington boots that are a key part of Claudia Winkleman's The Traitors wardrobe are way more affordable than usual thanks to the Black Friday sales.
Claudia is hardly ever seen without her signature Hunter wellies during The Traitors, and her outfits have become just as exciting as a traitor being unveiled. While we wait in eager anticipation for The Traitors season 3, we're going to channel our inner Claudia and grab ourselves a pair of the wellies she manages to perfectly match to every outfit she wears, because they're currently a great price in the Black Friday sale.
When she isn't presiding over The Traitors castle, we find ourselves lusting over the black satin outfits she dons for Strictly, and wonder if we can ever emulate the Claudia Winklelman fringe - yet another perfect asset to her head-to-toe style. While we all continue to trawl the internet looking to emulate her best looks, the first port of call is nabbing those discounted wellies - go go go!
Shop Hunter Wellies Like Claudia's
Save 25% on The Original Tall Boots, a timeless design from Hunter that brings a touch of chic to an array of outfits.
This forest green Hunter hue is utterly timeless and so forest-chic. Team with a cosy knit and longline coat for a classic outdoorsy look inspired by Claudia herself.
Shop More Of Claudia's Style Favourites
The most glamourous leggings you'll ever see, these Spanx velvet leggings can be dressed up or down and are perfect for the winter party season.
Chaneling the look of a tux, the Ashby navy velvet blazer with its rich jewel tone velvets, will make the perfect addition to any capsule wardrobe.
Claudia has so many incredible looks, you're definitely not alone if every time you see her on screen you can't help but yell, "that outfit!" and wonder why you've never put a kilt at the top of your Christmas list. The presenter's slightly gothic aura adds further edge to her outfits - the dark hair, the black eyeliner, never quite knowing whether she's going to shout at The Traitors contestants or cry with them - she's quite the enigma.
The appeal of her daring outfits surely make Claudia one of the most instantly recognisable women on our screens. She often downplays the appeal of her image however, once telling The Times, "I used to get work because if you couldn’t remember a name, they’d say ‘That weird one with a fringe.'" That's definitely not how we'd remember her, that's for sure.
