Claudia Winkleman keeps things neutral and cosy in the chicest way with new M&S outfit
Claudia Winkleman is the queen of layering and her latest cosy look from M&S is the most perfect everyday winter outfit
Claudia Winkleman delivered a masterclass in styling neutrals in the cosiest way for winter with her new M&S outfit.
Claudia Winkleman’s style is sensational all year round but in the colder months she takes things to a whole other level. From her best wool jumpers on The Traitors to her velvet blazers, the broadcasting legend loves cosy yet chic layers and her latest look as an M&S Ambassador is the epitome of this. Styled by Sinead McKeefry, Claudia wore a brown coat over a grey cardigan and skirt combination that showcased neutral tones at their best. She appeared in several pictures shared by herself, Sinead and M&S on social media and even those who aren’t big fans of mini skirts might be excited to see how she wears one.
Claudia has always preferred longline coats and this one was gorgeous, with elongated lapels and a slightly oversized fit. Two handy pockets on either side are great for fitting your essentials and this coat had two buttons to fasten it at the front and delicate matching ones on the cuffs.
Shop Claudia Winkleman's Outfit
This appears to be the coat Claudia Winkleman was wearing and it's a stunning rich chocolate brown shade. It's made with wool for extra warmth and has a longline silhouette and a smart collared neckline. The textured finish is a lovely touch.
Exact Match
Claudia Winkleman's grey cardigan is such a handy staple to have in your collection for cold days where all you want is another layer. It has handy pockets and a V-neckline and can be worn well into spring too.
Exact Match
Not everyone will be as fond of mini skirts as Claudia, but this one is selling out fast and she showed how to style them very elegantly for winter. Pair with her grey M&S cardigan and a longline coat to be cosy and chic all season.
Recreate Claudia Winkleman's Outfit 2
This brown longline coat is a brilliant warm-toned outwear option to have in your collection. It has a notched lapel collar, a regular fit and button placket. Throw over a flowing Christmas dress or style with jeans and a jumper for a casual look.
Also available in beige and black, this ribbed knitted cardigan is great for layering over shirts and long sleeved tops. It buttons up the front and has a V-neckline and dropped shoulders with long tapered sleeves.
If you don’t already have a long tailored coat in your winter capsule wardrobe we’d very much recommend considering adding one. They’re the perfect outerwear choice when you want to dress a more casual outfit up and look beautiful worn with midi dresses and skirts to give an elongating effect where a short coat might cut off at the wrong point.
Claudia didn’t go for a midi length skirt herself, though, and instead delivered a masterclass in how to wear a mini skirt in a cosy, relaxed way in winter. Whilst many people might have added some tights for extra warmth, she didn’t go for them on this occasion with her grey textured A-line mini skirt. Priced at a very affordable £39.50 on M&S, we’re not surprised that this has been flying off the shelves this December and is almost out of stock.
It is crafted from a textured fabric which features wool for a premium and warm feel. Pleats at the front and back are a lovely detail and the loops open up different styling possibilities if you love accessorising with different belts. A dark grey like this is a versatile neutral that works with so many other shades but has warmth to it, unlike some lighter grey hues.
The TV star’s cardigan was a very similar tone and had a classic V-neckline and button-through front. It’s made from textured yarn and has a relaxed fit that makes it brilliant for layering over T-shirts, shirts and long-sleeved tops. Cardigans are one of those clothing items that aren’t strongly associated with a particular season and Claudia could easily re-wear this £35 M&S cardigan in spring and summer too.
Underneath it she opted for what looks to be a white T-shirt which kept to the all-neutral colour palette of her outfit. This also made the deeper colours of Claudia’s knitwear, skirt and coat pop even more in contrast and highlighted the sweep of the neckline. She finished off her wintry look with lace-up brown brogues that gave it a cool edge.
Alternatively, you could wear similar pieces with opaque tights and knee high boots or heeled ankle boots for extra coverage and elevation. However you might want to style them, grey and brown staples like Claudia's M&S coat, cardigan and skirt are such great pieces to mix and match with your existing favourites.
