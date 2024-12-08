Pure class – Claudia Winkleman's silk shirt, leggings and knee high boots are her chicest Strictly look yet

Every week we're excited to tune into BBC1 at the weekend for the latest instalment of Strictly Come Dancing. But it's not the moves we're most interested in, it's Claudia Winkleman's wardrobe. And this week's outfit is our favourite yet.

Presenting the results show, the first thing we noticed about Claudia tonight was her beautiful black silk shirt from Reiss, which she teamed with a pair of signature black leggings and topped the look off with the most stunning pair of black patent-leather Yves Saint Laurent knee boots.

Just when we thought Claudia couldn't make her usual all-black look any more chic, this combination quickly proved us wrong. And the best part about it – it's so easy to recreate.

Get Claudia's style

M&S Pure Silk Long Sleeve Shirt £79 at M&S An investment piece that you will reach for time and time again, this beautiful silk shirt offers endless styling possibilities. Dress it down during the day with jeans and comfortable trainers, and up at night with a pencil skirt and knee high boots. SPANX Look at Me Now Leggings £46.25 at Amazon $54.99 at Amazon $68 at Bergdorf Goodman A staple in Claudia's wardrobe, Spanx leggings are loved by many, and it's not hard to see why. The perfect combination of comfort and style, these simple but chic trousers work for everyday and dressed up for evening. A wardrobe must-have for all year round. Public Desire Pose Wide Fit Boots £45 at asos These black patent boots will instantly elevate any outfit. The block heel and almond toe help with all-day comfort, and a zip fastening down the side make them really easy to slip on and off. Pair with leggings and a shirt for the day time, or with a dress and tights for the evening

Sinead McKeefry, Claudia's stylist, is the brains behind the TV star's wardrobe, and the lady who is no doubt about to take the fashion world by storm once again when Claudia returns to our screens for the next series of The Traitors in January.

Season three will begin on New Year's Day, and we can't wait to see what Sinead has come up with for this next series. Last year, chunky knits, wellies, scarves and coats seen on Claudia in The Traitors series 2 flew off the shelves, and we've no doubt the same will happen in just a few weeks time. Worth remembering if you get any money wallets this Christmas.