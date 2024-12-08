Pure class – Claudia Winkleman's silk shirt, leggings and knee high boots are her chicest Strictly look yet

The TV star elevated her signature all-black look to a whole new level

Claudia Winkleman attends the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 06, 2023
Every week we're excited to tune into BBC1 at the weekend for the latest instalment of Strictly Come Dancing. But it's not the moves we're most interested in, it's Claudia Winkleman's wardrobe. And this week's outfit is our favourite yet.

Presenting the results show, the first thing we noticed about Claudia tonight was her beautiful black silk shirt from Reiss, which she teamed with a pair of signature black leggings and topped the look off with the most stunning pair of black patent-leather Yves Saint Laurent knee boots.

Just when we thought Claudia couldn't make her usual all-black look any more chic, this combination quickly proved us wrong. And the best part about it – it's so easy to recreate.

Get Claudia's style

M&S silk shirt
M&S Pure Silk Long Sleeve Shirt

An investment piece that you will reach for time and time again, this beautiful silk shirt offers endless styling possibilities. Dress it down during the day with jeans and comfortable trainers, and up at night with a pencil skirt and knee high boots.

Spanx leggings
SPANX Look at Me Now Leggings

A staple in Claudia's wardrobe, Spanx leggings are loved by many, and it's not hard to see why. The perfect combination of comfort and style, these simple but chic trousers work for everyday and dressed up for evening. A wardrobe must-have for all year round.

Public Desire knee high boots
Public Desire Pose Wide Fit Boots

These black patent boots will instantly elevate any outfit. The block heel and almond toe help with all-day comfort, and a zip fastening down the side make them really easy to slip on and off. Pair with leggings and a shirt for the day time, or with a dress and tights for the evening

Sinead McKeefry, Claudia's stylist, is the brains behind the TV star's wardrobe, and the lady who is no doubt about to take the fashion world by storm once again when Claudia returns to our screens for the next series of The Traitors in January.

Season three will begin on New Year's Day, and we can't wait to see what Sinead has come up with for this next series. Last year, chunky knits, wellies, scarves and coats seen on Claudia in The Traitors series 2 flew off the shelves, and we've no doubt the same will happen in just a few weeks time. Worth remembering if you get any money wallets this Christmas.

Kerrie Hughes
Kerrie Hughes
Editor

Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.

 

After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.

As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.  

Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.

