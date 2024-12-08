Pure class – Claudia Winkleman's silk shirt, leggings and knee high boots are her chicest Strictly look yet
The TV star elevated her signature all-black look to a whole new level
Every week we're excited to tune into BBC1 at the weekend for the latest instalment of Strictly Come Dancing. But it's not the moves we're most interested in, it's Claudia Winkleman's wardrobe. And this week's outfit is our favourite yet.
Presenting the results show, the first thing we noticed about Claudia tonight was her beautiful black silk shirt from Reiss, which she teamed with a pair of signature black leggings and topped the look off with the most stunning pair of black patent-leather Yves Saint Laurent knee boots.
Just when we thought Claudia couldn't make her usual all-black look any more chic, this combination quickly proved us wrong. And the best part about it – it's so easy to recreate.
A post shared by Sinead McKeefry (@sineadmckeefry)
A photo posted by on
Get Claudia's style
An investment piece that you will reach for time and time again, this beautiful silk shirt offers endless styling possibilities. Dress it down during the day with jeans and comfortable trainers, and up at night with a pencil skirt and knee high boots.
A staple in Claudia's wardrobe, Spanx leggings are loved by many, and it's not hard to see why. The perfect combination of comfort and style, these simple but chic trousers work for everyday and dressed up for evening. A wardrobe must-have for all year round.
These black patent boots will instantly elevate any outfit. The block heel and almond toe help with all-day comfort, and a zip fastening down the side make them really easy to slip on and off. Pair with leggings and a shirt for the day time, or with a dress and tights for the evening
Sinead McKeefry, Claudia's stylist, is the brains behind the TV star's wardrobe, and the lady who is no doubt about to take the fashion world by storm once again when Claudia returns to our screens for the next series of The Traitors in January.
Season three will begin on New Year's Day, and we can't wait to see what Sinead has come up with for this next series. Last year, chunky knits, wellies, scarves and coats seen on Claudia in The Traitors series 2 flew off the shelves, and we've no doubt the same will happen in just a few weeks time. Worth remembering if you get any money wallets this Christmas.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
Helen Skelton’s high-street shearling jacket and khaki boots blend make the cosiest winter outfit
Helen Skelton knows how to keep warm in style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
'Heritage Blonde' is the chic, low-maintenance look that's taking over this December - and it's perfect for greys
Combining subtlety with low-maintenance, the Heritage Blonde hair trend offers a more casual approach to going lighter this season - and it's so chic...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Helen Skelton’s high-street shearling jacket and khaki boots blend make the cosiest winter outfit
Helen Skelton knows how to keep warm in style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s sultry waistcoat top and layered gold jewellery is the understated party look we're recreating this New Year
With a low cut neckline and figure-hugging fit, Jennifer Aniston's waistcoat top is the perfect sultry party wear for New Year celebrations
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We can't stop thinking about Charlotte Hawkins' stunning burgundy maxi coat and matching velvet accessories
The This Morning presenter stole the show in the most elegant monochrome outfit for the Royal Christmas celebrations
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Amal Clooney's silver two-piece is the unexpected solution to my Christmas party outfit dilemma
Her beautiful co-ord is the perfect combination of comfort and eye-catching style
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Emilia Fox's burgundy velvet jumpsuit is the ultimate inspiration for festive party dressing
We're on the hunt for similar styles before the festivities commence.
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're shopping Helen Skelton's red chunky jumper from one of our favourite high-street brands
Skelton perfects winter styling, combining a vibrant red jumper, blue shirt, checked jacket, and warm winter accessories
By Molly Smith Published
-
Simba Stormur slipper review: "goodbye my beloved Birkenstock Bostons"
When mattress experts make shoes the expectations are high, and we're pleased to say the Stormur clog didn't disappoint
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Angelina Jolie masters the art of layering knitwear in the chicest heathered grey cardigan and sleek wide leg trousers
This look offers a masterclass in how to wear your knitwear
By Molly Smith Published