Cindy Crawford just wore the most sophisticated halter neck navy jumpsuit - we're captivated by her timeless style

Cindy Crawford just stepped out at the Paris Olympics in a timeless navy jumpsuit, styling the formal piece with some casual white trainers and trendy sunglasses.

Cindy Crawford has given a masterclass in elevated-causal styling, showing us all how to nail the business-casual dress code with ease and elegance. Stepping out at the Paris Olympic Games alongside her daughter, the model looked impossibly chic in a halter neck jumpsuit from ALC, with its rich navy tone and sleek silhouette creating a sophisticated yet appropriately relaxed look.

Made from structured linen, the jumpsuit was the perfect choice to battle the heatwave that's hit the French capital, with the loose-fitting, wide-legged style holding it's tailored shape while also keeping the wearer cool. The halter neckline is impossibly flattering, with its overlapping detail adding interest and creating a unique and chic silhouette.

We love that she paired the formal piece with a pair of the best white trainers on the market, leaning into a more laidback look. The Celine Jogger Low Lace-up Sneakers were a great choice, with their sleek and elevated design perfectly walking the line between business and casual.

Practical as well as stylish, Cindy's addition of tortoise-shell sunglasses brought some subtle pattern into the otherwise block-coloured look, with the subtle neutral tones working perfectly alongside the deep navy of her jumpsuit.

Shop Cindy Crawford's Look

EXACT MATCH ALC Murphy II Stretch Linen Jumpsuit £730 at ALC Creating an effortlessly chic look, this ALC jumpsuit is made from structured linen to give a flattering, structured silhouette that still keeps the wearer comfortable. We love the overlapping halter neckline and pleated wide legs, with the rich navy hue making the piece versatile for all sorts of occasions. EXACT MATCH Celine Jogger Low Lace-up Sneaker £650 at Celine A stunning pair of white trainers, these Celine sneakers are the perfect elevated casualwear. With sporty stripes and a versatile black and white colourway, the addition of Celine branding and sleek textures knocks them up a gear and makes them great for more formal occasions as well as everyday. Nobody's Child Tortoiseshell Cat-eye Cecily Sunglasses £69 at Nobody's Child Do good as you look good with these trendy, retro-inspired sunglasses that are made from recycled materials. The flattering cat-eye frames add a touch of elegance to any look as they protect your eyes from all sides and their statement-making though neutral tones make them brilliantly versatile.

To lean into the sleek and sophisticated look, Cindy kept her jewellery to a minimum and let her stunning jumpsuit do all the talking.

With just a simple pair of gold hoop earrings, a silver watch on her left wrist, and a thin ring on one finger, the minimalistic accessorising was a stroke of genius, playing into the subtle tailoring of her outfit and complimenting the structured lines perfectly.

Her makeup was similarly minimal with sun-kissed bronzed skin and a nude-pink lipstick. Her enviably shiny hair, which is no doubt kept healthy with regular hair masks and treatments (that you can recreate at home), was styled in laid-back beach waves, with a middle parting creating volume at the roots to lightly frame her face.