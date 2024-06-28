Charlene White wows in chic double denim as she expertly updates nostalgic trend

Charlene White's take on double denim was the perfect laidback yet super stylish look that proved why the trend is back for good.

Taking a break from breaking news, the ITV presenter appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside comedian Judie Love. While she laughed with her Loose Women co-host, fans couldn’t get enough of her off-duty look.

Keeping things comfy and casual, the 44-year-old wore a classic double denim look with a cool chambray shirt from Sosandar. Coming in a beautiful indigo wash, the long shirt features a timeless double-breasted fit and delicate faux pearl press studs.



Layering it with a classic black v-neck tank top, the open shirt is the perfect choice for slightly warmer weather thanks to its super lightweight fabric.

A post shared by Charlene White (@charlenewhite) A photo posted by on

Steal Charlene's Style

Zara Denim Shirt £17.99 at Zara For those looking to recreate the presenter's look, this classic denim shirt from Zara is the perfect dupe. Arket Blue Denim Shirt £44 at Arket With denim shirts making a resurgence, this Arket version is a must-have for your work wardrobe. Perfect for cool all-denim looks, it has metal studs and structured collar for a more elevated look. Denim Collared Relaxed Shirt £39.50 at M&S This M&S denim shirt is ideal for those that prefer a light wash. Ideal for styling with cream or white trousers, this will be a go-to-piece this summer.

Add The Finishing Touches

M&S Leather Hip Belts £15 at M&S Adding a statement belt to an all over denim look is an easy way to break up the look with contrasting colours or prints. Uniqlo Airism Active Sleeveless Bra Top £19.90 at Uniqlo The perfect light summer vest, this Uniqlo comes with a built-in bra for extra comfort and support. Even better, there are a range hues - all of which you'll want to add to your summer wardrobe. Zara Mom Jeans £19.99 at Zara These classic indigo jeans are currently on sale at Zara and are begging to be paired with a classic chambray shirt. But we doubt they'll be in stock for long.

While we love the classic shirt, the secret to Charlene’s look was in how she styled it as she paired the shirt with dark wash jeans. Choosing a pair a few shades darker than her shirt meant that the denim didn’t look too similar or over styled.

Charlene also added a few chic accessories to finish her look and elevate it for TV.

Sticking with classic gold-tones jewellery, Charlene wore embellished hoop earrings and a dainty bracelet - which add some shimmer to her monochromatic outfit. uiff - upping the nostalgic feel.

In fact, woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr is a big believer in double denim and thinks it should be incorporated into any summer warsrobe. Before running to your wardrobe though, fans should take note of one key detail in Charlene’s look.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Caroline explained, "Charlene has stuck to the golden rule of double denim here, opting for slightly different washes on the top and bottom to create definition and break things up a bit."

While you might be tempted to recreate this off-duty look for day-to-day wear, Caroline says that it could also work for other occasions too.

She added, "The fabric of the shirt looks soft enough for a night of watching television on the sofa, but this outfit would look amazing dressed up for evening with some heels too."