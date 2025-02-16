Wow! Celia Imrie just conquered the BAFTAs red carpet with her impeccable ageless style
Classic, timeless and chic, the Bridget Jones star wowed on the red carpet
Celia Imrie looked absolutely beautiful on the BAFTAs red carpet in a timelessly elegant floor-length gown, statement jewellery and a bold red lip.
With all the glitz and glamour abound on the BAFTAs red carpet this year, it's a real competition to stand out from the crowd - but Celia Imrie demanded attention in the most timeless black gown, which she expertly accessorised with sparkling jewels and a bold red lip.
The look is a testament to the power of classic style. Of course, there are so many spring/summer trends that we adore, but we've been convinced by the actress's approach to elegant styling and our spring capsule wardrobes are set to be filled with some more timeless and elegant styles, especially when it comes to our formal wear, this year.
Shop Celia Imrie's Timeless Look
Emulating everything we love about Celia's BAFTAs dress with a figure-hugging silhouette, square neckline and long sleeves, this Finery London piece is a little more wearable off the red carpet with a midi length.
This statement necklace looks so much more expensive than it is, with luxe glass stones bringing tonnes of sparkle to the style. It feels regal, very Princess Diana-inspired, and will add a touch of Celia's elegance to any outfit.
With a low-sitting square neckline offering a modest approach to a low-cut style, the dress oozes elegance and class while also bringing in a dash of daring edge - it really is the perfect gown for an actress like Celia.
Delivering glamour in spades, the gown boasted winter-appropriate long sleeves, with a structured puff detail at the shoulder creating a striking and eye-catching style. Highlighting her figure, the sleek silhouette accentuated Celia's waist and hugged the hips before cascading gently down into a floating skirt with a classy train detail.
An unexpected contemporary element of her dress is the low, scooping back. Bringing in a daring element to the classic look, it adds so much drama to the minimal yet impeccably tailored gown.
Leaning into the classic look of her outfit, Celia accessorised with a luxurious crystal necklace. Dotted with shining jewels, that dare we say might even be diamonds, the necklace sparkled in the light with its intricate interwoven design and added a real statement look to the elegantly minimal gown.
She complimented the necklace with a matching pair of earrings that were on full show with her spiked pixie cut and the juxtaposition of such ageless earrings with a super modern hairdo looked stunning.
If you weren't thinking of braving the chop before, getting a pixie cut certainly feels more enticing after seeing Celia's striking hairdo. A warm brunette boasting tonnes of dimension, the voluminous and edgy style might just have us booking into the salon.
And, of course, the red lip can't go unmentioned. It pulls everything together here for an ageless appeal that feels reminiscent of Old Hollywood glamour. The entire look has that feel; A black floor-length gown, sparkling silver jewels an a red lip are a classic combination that Celia pulls off impeccably well.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
