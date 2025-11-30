Cat Deeley’s bottle green jumper is from one of our favourite British brands, and her cosy styling has made it a winter must-have

Now that winter is in full swing, I find myself repeatedly reaching for oversized cardigans and snuggly jumpers. A chunky knit can feel like the ultimate pick-me-up for a chilly morning and after seeing Cat Deeley’s latest look, I think I will be adding another sweater to my cold weather collection.

The star wore a gorgeous, bottle green jumper by British label ME+EM while presenting ‘This Morning’ earlier this week, and at first glance it looked like a classic wool staple, but on closer inspection there’s plenty of modern detailing to give the sweater a contemporary feel.

The cashmere piece features a high neck, raglan sleeves and well placed ribbed panels at the sides and along the arms to cleverly streamline your silhouette, and the longer length and slightly flared cuffs will keep your hands warm while out and about. I feel cosy just looking at her knitwear, and I love that Cat buddied her top with a chocolate brown skirt from M&S. The colour combination really worked and it was the perfect mix between high and low dressing.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop the Look

The dark green hue is such a winning look for this time of year as it will complement autumn and winter colours beautifully. Wear your jumper with brown, auburn or caramel pieces for a very seasonal feel, or for a festive twist over the coming weeks, team your emerald-toned knit with a silky skirt in a merry shade of red. It'll be the perfect look for the big day.

Cat Deeley's jumper was made from cashmere, one of the best fabrics you can invest in when it comes to winter dressing. The best cashmere jumpers are cosy, but breathable, which means they'll keep your microclimate just right, not cold, but not sweaty.

The funnel neck is a great way of adding subtle warmth and protection to wintery ensembles and this snuggly design is the ultimate smart casual piece for the coming months.