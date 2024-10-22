Cat Deeley's wide leg jeans and floaty ruffled blouse created a gorgeous silhouette that's as comfortable as it is stunning

Look no further for the ultimate casual wear outfit inspiration than Cat Deeley's gorgeous wide leg jeans and floaty ruffled blouse combination - the comfortable and chic outfit is perfect for every day.

When you've found the perfect pair of jeans for your body shape, dressing for every day is made ten times easier. A versatile pair transition effortlessly from day to night and are a winter capsule wardrobe essential if creating easy-to-wear outfits is your priority.

Cat Deeley's recent jeans outfit is one that's worth taking notes from as we head into the cooler months, whether you're planning outfits for running errands or attending festive lunches with friends.

Copy Cat Deeley's Look

Cat looked stunning wearing the Rust Ruffle Detail Blouse from Mint Velvet, with the flattering shirt boasting a relaxed open V-neckline, billowing long sleeves, and a beautiful cape overlay with playful ruffle detailing.

The relaxed fit, which Cat offset by tucking the hem of the shirt into her mid-rise jeans, gave the outfit a boho-inspired touch, with the deep neutral rust shade and floating cape leaning into this more earthy and grounded feel.

We love Cat's Georgia flared-leg mid-rise denim jeans by DONNA IDA, with the dark blue denim giving a more formal feel than a light wash tone would have done, and the sharp and crisp lines work brilliantly to elevate the relaxed, wider leg silhouette.

Cat finished off her outfit with an autumnal pair of warm red-brown toned boots, with a walkable heel and sleek pointed toe creating a chic and streamline look that juxtaposed the wide-leg fit on her jeans.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, letting the ruffled blouse do all the talking by adding just a simple pair of large gold hoop earrings for a subtle shine. The earrings were on full show with Cat's hair tucked behind her ears, with her honey blonde strands hanging in a loose curl across her shoulders.

Her skin was glowing, with sun-kissed bronzer bringing dimension and colour to her chiseled cheekbones, while a subtle pink berry lipstick brought a complimentary tone to her lips that also tied in with the more muted shade of her blouse.