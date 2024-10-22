Cat Deeley's wide leg jeans and floaty ruffled blouse created a gorgeous silhouette that's as comfortable as it is stunning
Cat's chic denim and blouse blend is perfect if you need inspiration for casual-chic styling
Look no further for the ultimate casual wear outfit inspiration than Cat Deeley's gorgeous wide leg jeans and floaty ruffled blouse combination - the comfortable and chic outfit is perfect for every day.
When you've found the perfect pair of jeans for your body shape, dressing for every day is made ten times easier. A versatile pair transition effortlessly from day to night and are a winter capsule wardrobe essential if creating easy-to-wear outfits is your priority.
Cat Deeley's recent jeans outfit is one that's worth taking notes from as we head into the cooler months, whether you're planning outfits for running errands or attending festive lunches with friends.
A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)
A photo posted by on
Copy Cat Deeley's Look
This deep rose pink, almost burgundy, shade is stunning for autumn! This beautiful blouse from John Lewis emulates Cat's style perfectly, with ruffles lining the long, fluted sleeves and an asymmetric waist detail recreating her cape style.
Made from a soft, not stiff, denim fabric, these wide leg jeans from John Lewis are perfect to recreate Cat's look with. The structured look is stunning, elevating any casual outfit whether you pair the jeans with a laid-back T-shirt or a more elevated blouse.
Plated with 14k-gold, these gold hoop earrings from Nordstrom add a beautiful gleaming shine to any and all outfits. The 2 3/4" diameter hoop is a great size for an elevated and subtle statement look, with the classic and thin band keeping the style looking sophisticated.
An essential for autumn, these stunning leather ankle boots feature a high block heel, an almond toe, and a zip fastening to make them easy to pull on and off. The red-toned leather is beautiful and, with Insolia technology increasing ankle stability while an antibacterial padding keeps your feet fresh all day long, you'll be wearing these boots all season.
With reviewers raving about how 'comfortable and flattering' this New Look blouse is, it's sure to sell out soon. In fact, the black and cream colour ways already are but we're thankfully still able to get our hands on this stunning rose pink shade. The ruffled neckline, cinched waist and billowing sleeves are beautiful.
With a relaxed and wide leg silhouette, these denim jeans from Nordstrom are a versatile staple that can be dressed up or down for any occasion The faded indigo wash is a lovely and deep tone, perfectly emulating Cat's style. Plus, the jeans are made from recycled polyester created using recycled plastic bottles.
Cat looked stunning wearing the Rust Ruffle Detail Blouse from Mint Velvet, with the flattering shirt boasting a relaxed open V-neckline, billowing long sleeves, and a beautiful cape overlay with playful ruffle detailing.
The relaxed fit, which Cat offset by tucking the hem of the shirt into her mid-rise jeans, gave the outfit a boho-inspired touch, with the deep neutral rust shade and floating cape leaning into this more earthy and grounded feel.
We love Cat's Georgia flared-leg mid-rise denim jeans by DONNA IDA, with the dark blue denim giving a more formal feel than a light wash tone would have done, and the sharp and crisp lines work brilliantly to elevate the relaxed, wider leg silhouette.
Cat finished off her outfit with an autumnal pair of warm red-brown toned boots, with a walkable heel and sleek pointed toe creating a chic and streamline look that juxtaposed the wide-leg fit on her jeans.
She kept her accessories to a minimum, letting the ruffled blouse do all the talking by adding just a simple pair of large gold hoop earrings for a subtle shine. The earrings were on full show with Cat's hair tucked behind her ears, with her honey blonde strands hanging in a loose curl across her shoulders.
Her skin was glowing, with sun-kissed bronzer bringing dimension and colour to her chiseled cheekbones, while a subtle pink berry lipstick brought a complimentary tone to her lips that also tied in with the more muted shade of her blouse.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
