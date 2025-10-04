Cat Deeley's aubergine coloured trouser suit and chocolate brown shirt is a recipe for style success
Her whole look is by one of our favourite high street brands
Whether you are hunting for a new trouser suit for the office or a matching co-ord to lift your weekend wardrobe, a suit in a deep autumnal hue like Cat Deeley’s will make a very wise investment.
The presenter wowed while hosting This Morning last week in a rich aubergine-coloured jacket and trouser set, which she layered over a silky blouse in a very similar chocolate shade. The outfit looked amazing on the star, and although I expected it to be from a high-end designer label, it's actually all from one of the best British clothing brands, Reiss - hurrah! I love the mix of matte and glossy fabrics in one look. The colours worked together beautifully to create a very polished feel, and they tick off some of the key autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025. It will fast-track your wardrobe into trend-ticking territory, plus, of course, you can get plenty of fashion mileage out of one set, as you can wear each half with other separates too.
The good news is that Cat’s exact blazer, blouse and trousers are still available to buy - you can find them as well as some similar styles below.
Shop the Look
Exact Match
The wool blend fabric gives this blazer a heavier feel that makes it a chic layer now that the weather is starting to cool. Wear with the trousers or a pleated skirt in a plum hue.
Exact Match
The glossy finish on the fabric means this one will work equally as well for after-hours as it will for doing battle in the boardroom.
Exact Match
Wide leg trousers are very flattering on curves and will skim over your hips to create a streamlined silhouette. Add a patterned belt for a little more oomph.
Wear this double breasted buy as it is for an evening-ready feel or throw it over a slogan top and barrel leg jeans for a low key twist.
These smarter trousers will look a little more relaxed with a your best white trainers and an oversized slouchy sweatshirt.
The luxurious-looking colour of Cat's outfit made a fashion statement while still feeling very wearable and easy to style. Similar mocha mousse colours will work with most other shades nicely, too - try camel, auburn, plum or even navy.
When it comes to autumn outfit ideas, a two-piece like this is a good place to start, as you can simply switch up the base layer to change the whole feel of your co-ord. Silky or lace pieces underneath your blazer will feel very evening-ready, while a plain tshirt or fine knit jumper will add a softer spin.
