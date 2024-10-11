I've never thought a colourful suit could look elegant, but Cat Deeley's scarlet red co-ord has completely changed my mind

Her look is so chic and perfect for the season

Cat Deeley headshot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Vibrant tones aren't the easiest thing to pull off, especially during the autumn and winter months. But Cat Deeley's latest suit moment on This Morning has completely changed everything I thought about statement co-ords.

Nothing says timeless style quite like women's trouser suits, but it's likely that most of us own a blazer and trousers set that is either black, navy, or grey. I was never sure if a colourful suit could have quite the same sophistication as something like pinstripes, but Cat Deeley has totally altered my thinking.

She wore the most stunning scarlet suit to interview Sarah Ferguson earlier this week and the look couldn't be more chic. If your formal capsule wardrobe is slightly lacking and you want a versatile investment that will turn heads, nothing is quite as good as this.

Shop red suits

Tailored Single Breasted Blazer With Wool
Autograph Tailored Single Breasted Blazer With Wool

Made with wool, this blazer has the beauty of being both stylish and cosy - a true autumn/winter essential that can be layered with knitwear for extra warmth.

Tailored Wide Leg Trouser With Wool
Autograph Tailored Wide Leg Trouser With Wool

The matching wide leg trousers are not only comfortable, but infinitely elegant too. Pair with some sparkly heels when Christmas party season rolls around.

John Lewis Scoop Neck Cotton Top
John Lewis Scoop Neck Cotton Top

There's no going wrong with this versatile basic. Slightly less revealing than a v-neck but more stylish than a rounded neckline, this is an everyday top you'll wear on repeat.

Mango Co-Ord Blazer in Red
Mango Co-Ord Blazer in Red

With a slightly more orange tone, this vibrant blazer will stand out in a sea of winter neutrals. Not too boxy or oversized, it is both comfortable and flattering.

Mango Straight Fit Red Trousers
Mango Straight Fit Red Trousers

If you don't have an occasion for the full suit, the trousers alone are endlessly chic and versatile. Dress up with a trench coat or one of your best wool jumpers and trainers.

Phase Eight Bella Cotton T-Shirt, White
Phase Eight Bella Cotton T-Shirt

A square neckline instantly elevates even the simplest of silhouettes. A layering piece that will get year-round wear, it will keep your red suit look bright and clean.

The beauty of a statement suit is it needs very little styling to look its best. Cat wore hers with an elegant scoop neck top to really make the red pop, and it's a versatile basic you can wear on repeat with barrel leg jeans or maxi skirts when you're not dressing formally.

If the thought of wearing a colour palette like this slightly intimidates you, you're not alone. But it is both wearable and versatile if you're not afraid to make a statement. Bright red slots effortlessly into an autumn capsule wardrobe, and pairs surprisingly well with all neutrals.

Of course, black and navy suits have the beauty of being timeless and easy to style for any occasion. But a pop of colour can work wonders to make your wardrobe infinitely more unique and personal. Plus, the pieces can be worn separately with everything from knitwear to denim for a softer and less standout look.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Senior writer

Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.

