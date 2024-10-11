I've never thought a colourful suit could look elegant, but Cat Deeley's scarlet red co-ord has completely changed my mind
Her look is so chic and perfect for the season
Vibrant tones aren't the easiest thing to pull off, especially during the autumn and winter months. But Cat Deeley's latest suit moment on This Morning has completely changed everything I thought about statement co-ords.
Nothing says timeless style quite like women's trouser suits, but it's likely that most of us own a blazer and trousers set that is either black, navy, or grey. I was never sure if a colourful suit could have quite the same sophistication as something like pinstripes, but Cat Deeley has totally altered my thinking.
She wore the most stunning scarlet suit to interview Sarah Ferguson earlier this week and the look couldn't be more chic. If your formal capsule wardrobe is slightly lacking and you want a versatile investment that will turn heads, nothing is quite as good as this.
Shop red suits
Made with wool, this blazer has the beauty of being both stylish and cosy - a true autumn/winter essential that can be layered with knitwear for extra warmth.
The matching wide leg trousers are not only comfortable, but infinitely elegant too. Pair with some sparkly heels when Christmas party season rolls around.
There's no going wrong with this versatile basic. Slightly less revealing than a v-neck but more stylish than a rounded neckline, this is an everyday top you'll wear on repeat.
With a slightly more orange tone, this vibrant blazer will stand out in a sea of winter neutrals. Not too boxy or oversized, it is both comfortable and flattering.
If you don't have an occasion for the full suit, the trousers alone are endlessly chic and versatile. Dress up with a trench coat or one of your best wool jumpers and trainers.
The beauty of a statement suit is it needs very little styling to look its best. Cat wore hers with an elegant scoop neck top to really make the red pop, and it's a versatile basic you can wear on repeat with barrel leg jeans or maxi skirts when you're not dressing formally.
If the thought of wearing a colour palette like this slightly intimidates you, you're not alone. But it is both wearable and versatile if you're not afraid to make a statement. Bright red slots effortlessly into an autumn capsule wardrobe, and pairs surprisingly well with all neutrals.
Of course, black and navy suits have the beauty of being timeless and easy to style for any occasion. But a pop of colour can work wonders to make your wardrobe infinitely more unique and personal. Plus, the pieces can be worn separately with everything from knitwear to denim for a softer and less standout look.
