I've never thought a colourful suit could look elegant, but Cat Deeley's scarlet red co-ord has completely changed my mind

Vibrant tones aren't the easiest thing to pull off, especially during the autumn and winter months. But Cat Deeley's latest suit moment on This Morning has completely changed everything I thought about statement co-ords.

Nothing says timeless style quite like women's trouser suits, but it's likely that most of us own a blazer and trousers set that is either black, navy, or grey. I was never sure if a colourful suit could have quite the same sophistication as something like pinstripes, but Cat Deeley has totally altered my thinking.

She wore the most stunning scarlet suit to interview Sarah Ferguson earlier this week and the look couldn't be more chic. If your formal capsule wardrobe is slightly lacking and you want a versatile investment that will turn heads, nothing is quite as good as this.

The beauty of a statement suit is it needs very little styling to look its best. Cat wore hers with an elegant scoop neck top to really make the red pop, and it's a versatile basic you can wear on repeat with barrel leg jeans or maxi skirts when you're not dressing formally.

If the thought of wearing a colour palette like this slightly intimidates you, you're not alone. But it is both wearable and versatile if you're not afraid to make a statement. Bright red slots effortlessly into an autumn capsule wardrobe, and pairs surprisingly well with all neutrals.

Of course, black and navy suits have the beauty of being timeless and easy to style for any occasion. But a pop of colour can work wonders to make your wardrobe infinitely more unique and personal. Plus, the pieces can be worn separately with everything from knitwear to denim for a softer and less standout look.