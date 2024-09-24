Cat Deeley and Kara Tointon serve the ultimate autumnal style inspiration on This Morning
Chocolate brown tailoring and ultra-cool denim - what more could we ask for?
Cat Deeley and Kara Tointon served up the ultimate autumn style inspiration on the This Morning Show, and we're eager to recreate these style combinations.
When it comes to autumn styling, there are a few fundamentals that you can't escape, including layering, warm rich tones, and of course the essential role of knitwear in keeping you warm and comfy. And This Morning's Cat Deeley and actress Kara Tointon's have recently worn two outfit combinations worthy of being in everyone's autumn capsule wardrobe.
If you've been following the latest fashion colour trends of 2024, you'll have seen 'chocolate Brown' - an in inescapable hue that's dominating both luxury and high-street autumn collections. And if you're looking to get in on this colour trend, Cat Deeley's latest look, a rich brown suit and striped shirt, should offer the ultimate inspiration.
Not only was Cat's look one to note, but actress Kara Tointon wears high-waisted straight leg jeans and a blue large collar shirt with a fabulous v-neck jumper underneath. An outfit that perfectly captures everything we love about layering up in the cooler season, knitwear over a shirt? A failsafe styling choice that we'll be wearing on repeat this season.
Shop Cat Deeley's Brown Suit Look
exact match
This striped shirt captures everything I love about brown tones, offering a warm and seasonal take on a classic stripe. This piece would look perfect with tailored trousers and a brown blazer over the top, or wear your favourite jumper or cardigan and denim jeans.
This single breasted chocolate brown blazer will be a wardrobe go-to throughout autumn/winter. You could layer this over your favourite shirt for more formal occasions, or wear over a crisp white t-shirt for a daytime look.
Shop Kara Tointon's Denim Look
exact match
Sandro jeans are a brilliant option if you are looking to invest in a new pair this season. They are made from organic cotton, feature a stylish bleach wash that's modern and playful and they have a super flattering cut too.
Who doesn't love a light blue shirt? This shade is smart, refined and looks fantastic with deep autumnal colours layered over the top. Wear this piece with your favourite cardigan or jumper layered on top.
Kara Tointon wears high-waisted jeans from the brand Sandro and styles them with a v-neck grey jumper over a light blue shirt with a wide collar. And while her shoes remain unseen, this look would pair perfectly with the best white trainers. We're loving the straight leg cut of the jeans, which has just the right amount of flare to give them a relaxed feel.
Deeley's elegant brown suit aligns with this season's earthy tones, and while we don't know the exact brand of the suit, we know that her chic striped shirt is from LK Bennett, one of the best British clothing brands.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look, "It's no secret that trousers make for a perfect autumn look, but Cat and Kara have just demonstrated how to make simple bottoms look endlessly chic for the season. Sticking to neutral colour palettes and wide-cut, high-waisted silhouettes, they look endlessly elegant and refined in two different types of bottoms - both of which can be paired with almost anything in your capsule wardrobe for the cooler weather."
