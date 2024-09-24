Cat Deeley and Kara Tointon serve the ultimate autumnal style inspiration on This Morning

Chocolate brown tailoring and ultra-cool denim - what more could we ask for?

Cat Deeley and Kara Tointon served up the ultimate autumn style inspiration on the This Morning Show, and we're eager to recreate these style combinations.

When it comes to autumn styling, there are a few fundamentals that you can't escape, including layering, warm rich tones, and of course the essential role of knitwear in keeping you warm and comfy. And This Morning's Cat Deeley and actress Kara Tointon's have recently worn two outfit combinations worthy of being in everyone's autumn capsule wardrobe.

If you've been following the latest fashion colour trends of 2024, you'll have seen 'chocolate Brown' - an in inescapable hue that's dominating both luxury and high-street autumn collections. And if you're looking to get in on this colour trend, Cat Deeley's latest look, a rich brown suit and striped shirt, should offer the ultimate inspiration.

Not only was Cat's look one to note, but actress Kara Tointon wears high-waisted straight leg jeans and a blue large collar shirt with a fabulous v-neck jumper underneath. An outfit that perfectly captures everything we love about layering up in the cooler season, knitwear over a shirt? A failsafe styling choice that we'll be wearing on repeat this season.

Shop Cat Deeley's Brown Suit Look

Flay lay image of woman wearing striped shirt exact match

LK Bennett Blythe Chocolate & Birch Blouse

This striped shirt captures everything I love about brown tones, offering a warm and seasonal take on a classic stripe. This piece would look perfect with tailored trousers and a brown blazer over the top, or wear your favourite jumper or cardigan and denim jeans.

Flat lay image of brown blazer
John Lewis Saint Tropez Franka Belted Blazer

This single breasted chocolate brown blazer will be a wardrobe go-to throughout autumn/winter. You could layer this over your favourite shirt for more formal occasions, or wear over a crisp white t-shirt for a daytime look.

Flat lay image of woman wearing brown trousers
John Lewis Saint Tropez Franka High Waist Trousers

These high-waisted tailored trousers are a fabulous choice for attending special occasions, office days or even for going to your favourite restaurant. Style with a flowy blouse and slingbacks for an elevated, stylish feel.

Shop Kara Tointon's Denim Look

Flat lay image of wide leg jeans exact match
Sandro Slone High Rise Jeans

Sandro jeans are a brilliant option if you are looking to invest in a new pair this season. They are made from organic cotton, feature a stylish bleach wash that's modern and playful and they have a super flattering cut too.

Flat lay image of woman wearing blue shirt
Mango Oversize Poplin Shirt

Who doesn't love a light blue shirt? This shade is smart, refined and looks fantastic with deep autumnal colours layered over the top. Wear this piece with your favourite cardigan or jumper layered on top.

Flat lay image of woman wearing grey jumper
Reformation Dulce Cashmere V-neck Sweater

This fitted sweater is made from cashmere, so you just know it's going to be super soft and comfy. If you're in need of a new piece of knitwear this season, this jumper is a fabulous pick, choose from grey, red or black.

Kara Tointon wears high-waisted jeans from the brand Sandro and styles them with a v-neck grey jumper over a light blue shirt with a wide collar. And while her shoes remain unseen, this look would pair perfectly with the best white trainers. We're loving the straight leg cut of the jeans, which has just the right amount of flare to give them a relaxed feel.

Deeley's elegant brown suit aligns with this season's earthy tones, and while we don't know the exact brand of the suit, we know that her chic striped shirt is from LK Bennett, one of the best British clothing brands.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look, "It's no secret that trousers make for a perfect autumn look, but Cat and Kara have just demonstrated how to make simple bottoms look endlessly chic for the season. Sticking to neutral colour palettes and wide-cut, high-waisted silhouettes, they look endlessly elegant and refined in two different types of bottoms - both of which can be paired with almost anything in your capsule wardrobe for the cooler weather."

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

